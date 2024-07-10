Macmillan Education Caribbean’s ‘Young Environmental Scientists’ Competition 2024 set for September Launch

Macmillan Education Caribbean have announced the return of their highly anticipated science competition, designed to inspire young learners to extend their scientific enquiry beyond the classroom and engage with pressing climate-related issues.

The ‘Young Environmental Scientists’ (YES) Competition will officially kick off this September, inviting students from participating countries to join in two exciting categories: the ‘Primary’ category for ages 7 to 11, and the ‘Secondary’ category for ages 11 to 18.

The competition and its objectives is inspired by Sustainable Development Goal 11, ‘Sustainable Cities and Communities,’ which aims to make urban areas inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. Students will delve into real-world sustainability issues, honing essential skills such as teamwork, research, analysis, and problem-solving.

Entries will officially open in September and teachers are encouraged to register their students’ interest via the Macmillan Education Caribbean website: https://macmillan-caribbean.com and to stay updated with the latest competition news and announcements.

Exciting prizes, including school lab equipment, hands-on workshops, and more, await the deserving winners. The winners will be announced shortly after the competition closes at the end of November.

For full prize details, further information, and competition terms, stay tuned for upcoming announcements. For any inquiries, teachers are invited to email caribbean@macmillaneducation.com.

Get ready to embark on an exciting scientific journey with the YES Competition and follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners from Trinidad and Tobago!