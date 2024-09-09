PM MIA MOTTLEY TO BE HONOURED AND SIR HILARY BECKLES FEATURED AT CONVERSATIONS WITH THE CARIBBEAN AND CARIBBEAN DIASPORA CCCD INAUGURAL GALA UNDER PM TERRANCE DREW’S PATRONAGE

Join us for the inaugural Gala of “Conversations with the Caribbean and the Caribbean Diaspora” (CCCD) on September 27, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Eastwood Manor, Bronx, New York. This prestigious event will be held under the distinguished patronage of Dr. and Mrs. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.The event will honor Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados and feature Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, as keynote speaker. Ambassador Jacinth Henry Martin will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.With the theme *”Caribbean Conversation for Change,”* the gala promises a night of cultural celebration, featuring live music from ILAN’ BAN’ and Upfront Band.Tickets are $125 and can be purchased via Zelle, PayPal, or EventBrite.Don’t miss this evening of dialogue, culture, and change!