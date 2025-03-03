PAM Deputy Political Leader Azard Gumbs Dismisses Calls for Party Leader to Step Down and re-affirms firm and full support of the leadership of Natasha Grey-Brookes

Azard Gumbs Stands Firm Behind PAM Leader Natasha Grey-Brookes Amid Leadership Speculation

Deputy Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement (PAM), Azard Gumbs, has reaffirmed his unwavering support for party leader Natasha Grey-Brookes, dismissing any notion of leadership rivalry amid recent calls for him to step up and party leader Brookes-Grey to step down in the wake of changes in his constituency’s chairmanship.

During his appearance on the popular UNFILTERED Radio Talk Show, which featured Grey-Brookes as a special guest, Gumbs silenced speculation with a resolute declaration of unity.

“No hard feelings as it relates to the party and its leadership. I do support our political leader. I see the hard work that she has done,” Gumbs stated.

He further emphasized the long-standing working relationship between himself and Grey-Brookes, highlighting their history within the party’s executive ranks.

“In fact, when I first came to the party, I was the assistant general secretary and our political leader was the general secretary. So I worked with her as her assistant, and now she’s the political leader and I am the deputy political leader. We are continuing to work with the party to ensure that the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis is better than where we met it.”

Gumbs’ remarks come amidst swirling political chatter following recent leadership adjustments in his constituency. His public display of loyalty is seen as a powerful endorsement of Grey-Brookes’ much criticised leadership as PAM navigates the political landscape.

As the party moves forward, Gumbs’ call for unity signals a commitment to collective progress, reinforcing the message that the People’s Action Movement remains focused on delivering a better future for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis