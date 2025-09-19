PM Drew Welcomes Independence Day Babies on Nation’s 42nd Anniversary

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 19, 2025 — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew marked the nation’s 42nd Independence Anniversary with a heartfelt visit to the maternity ward, where he welcomed the newest citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis — babies born on this historic day.

In a statement posted earlier today, Prime Minister Drew reflected on the symbolism of new life arriving on the anniversary of the Federation’s birth:

“This morning, I visited the newest citizens of our Federation, the precious babies born on this, our 42nd Anniversary of Independence. There is something symbolic about welcoming new life on a day when we celebrate our nation’s own birth. It reminds us of our duty to build a country worthy of the next generation, one rooted in love, opportunity, and progress.”

The Prime Minister was joined by Hon. Konris G. M. Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy, Utilities and Domestic Transport, as they extended warm wishes, gifts, and congratulations to the parents of the Independence babies.

Dr. Drew expressed optimism that these newborns, arriving at such a defining moment in the Federation’s history, would inspire continued commitment to shaping a brighter, more prosperous future for generations to come.

“May their lives be long, healthy, and filled with promise,” he declared.

The visit forms part of the broader Independence 42 celebrations, which have highlighted themes of renewal, national pride, and unity.