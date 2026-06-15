PM DREW OFF ISLAND AGAIN ! Tours Europe as Water and Power Crisis Deepen at Home.

Prime Minister says Brussels meetings will open doors for energy, climate resilience and global partnerships, but citizens are asking when overseas diplomacy will translate into reliable water, stable electricity and direct relief.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 15, 2026 — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is once again off island, this time on a European diplomatic tour that has taken him to Brussels, Belgium, for high-level meetings with European Union officials, energy companies, financiers and international partners.

The government has described the trip as part of a strategic effort to strengthen international partnerships, advance climate resilience, accelerate geothermal energy ambitions and create new opportunities for St. Kitts and Nevis.

But the timing of the Prime Minister’s latest overseas engagement is raising eyebrows at home, where citizens continue to face mounting frustration over water shortages, drought warnings, scheduled electricity outages and growing concern about the reliability of basic utilities.

According to official government information, Dr. Drew travelled to Europe this weekend for a series of engagements in Brussels, before moving on to Berlin, Germany, for the Climate Mobility Forum. He is accompanied by Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle; Ambassador to UNESCO, Dr. David Doyle; and Press Secretary Javon Liburd.

While in Brussels, Prime Minister Drew reported holding a number of meetings with senior European officials and private-sector partners. In one update, he said he had a “meaningful discussion” with H.E. Kevin Conmy, Ambassador of Ireland to Belgium, noting that small island nations with shared histories and common aspirations can achieve more through stronger partnership and continued dialogue.

The meeting with the Irish representative comes at a sensitive moment for the Federation, following Ireland’s decision to require visas for nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Nicaragua, effective Monday, June 15, 2026. The new requirement applies to ordinary, diplomatic and service passport holders, and includes transit visas for persons passing through Ireland.

For many citizens, that development adds another layer of concern to the Prime Minister’s Brussels visit. While Dr. Drew highlighted discussions around sustainable development, climate resilience and opportunities for Small Island Developing States, some observers say the public is still waiting for a clear national explanation on what Ireland’s new visa policy means for Kittitians and Nevisians.

The Prime Minister also said he continued advancing the Federation’s interests through discussions with Mr. Keon Doens, Director General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships. He described the engagement as one that reinforced “the value of strong partnerships, shared ambition, and forward-thinking cooperation.”

Dr. Drew further stated that the future of St. Kitts and Nevis will be powered by innovation, strategic partnerships and bold investments. He said he met with leading European energy companies, financiers and private-sector partners to explore opportunities that could accelerate geothermal energy and strengthen the Federation’s journey toward energy independence.

“We are building relationships that can unlock new opportunities, lower energy costs, create jobs, and position our Federation as a leader in sustainable energy for generations to come,” the Prime Minister stated.

However, at home, the question being asked by many residents is simple: when will the promised transformation be felt in everyday life?

The Federation is under a drought warning expected to last until November 30, 2026. The Water Services Department has urged residents to conserve water, with officials reporting that rainfall up to May 31 was approximately 44 percent below the 1990–2020 average. For June, officials reported only 0.05 inches of rainfall as of June 11.

At the same time, SKELEC has listed scheduled maintenance outages for the week of Monday, June 15 to Friday, June 19, 2026. For households, businesses, schools and small operators, the combination of water pressure concerns, outages and high living costs has intensified public frustration.

Critics say the optics are difficult to ignore: while citizens are being asked to conserve water, manage electricity interruptions and wait patiently for long-promised relief, the Prime Minister is again overseas promoting future-facing partnerships.

Supporters of the government, however, argue that these international engagements are necessary if St. Kitts and Nevis is to secure financing, technology and technical support for the major energy and climate-resilience projects being promised. The administration has repeatedly said that geothermal energy, solar development, battery storage and stronger international cooperation are central to reducing dependence on imported fuel and lowering electricity costs over time.

The challenge for the Drew administration is that citizens are not only measuring success by meetings, photo opportunities or diplomatic language. They are measuring success by water in the taps, power in the homes, lower bills, reliable public services and visible progress.

During his Brussels engagements, Dr. Drew also reported participating in a working lunch with senior EU officials, including Ms. Fiona Ramsey, EU Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean; Ms. Laura Carpini, Deputy Director-General Global Affairs and Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr. Riccardo Rossi, Member of Cabinet for the Commissioner for International Partnerships; and Olga Baus Gibert, Deputy Head of Unit for Latin America and the Caribbean at DG INTPA.

The Prime Minister said the discussions focused on renewable energy, geothermal development, cybersecurity, digital transformation, regional connectivity and sustainable economic growth.

He also reported meeting European Commissioner Magnus Brunner, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Teresa Ribera, and Ms. Delphine Pronk, Managing Director for the Americas at the European External Action Service.

“Our nation may be small, but our voice is strong, our ambitions are clear, and our future is bright,” Dr. Drew stated, adding that St. Kitts and Nevis must remain “at the table where important global conversations are taking place.”

That message may resonate in diplomatic circles, but at home the political pressure remains. Citizens are increasingly asking whether the government’s global presence is being matched by domestic performance.

The Prime Minister’s European trip is therefore not simply another overseas mission. It has become a test of confidence, communication and results.

If the Brussels meetings help unlock real financing, fast-track geothermal development, strengthen energy reliability and move the Federation closer to water and power security, the government may be able to argue that the trip was necessary and timely.

But if the outcome is another round of polished photographs, broad promises and future-tense announcements while ordinary people continue to struggle with unreliable utilities, the criticism is likely to grow louder.

For now, Prime Minister Drew is telling the nation that he is building strategic relationships abroad. Many citizens, meanwhile, are asking for one thing above all else: visible results at home.

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