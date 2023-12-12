Soca Star Ricardo Drue Passes Away

**Antigua/Barbuda Mourns the Loss of Soca Sensation**

In a shocking turn of events, the vibrant Soca star Ricardo Drue has tragically passed away. According to reports from Antigua/Barbuda’s national broadcaster, ABS TV/Radio, Drue was pronounced dead at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre around noon today (Tuesday). The news follows his sudden hospitalization after being found unresponsive.

Ricardo Drue, a dominant force in the Soca Monarch and Road March scenes of Antigua/Barbuda, had garnered immense popularity across the region. Known for his infectious tunes and energetic performances, he held a special place in the hearts of Soca enthusiasts.

The late artist, engaged to Trinidad and Tobago soca sensation Patrice Roberts, was not only a solo act but also the lead singer of the renowned A-Team Band. Drue’s contributions to the Soca genre were significant, and his music resonated with fans far beyond the shores of Antigua/Barbuda.

Among his well-known hits, “Vagabond” and “Professional” stand out as anthems that solidified his status as a soca powerhouse. His dynamic stage presence and unique sound left an indelible mark on the Caribbean music landscape.

The sudden and untimely death of Ricardo Drue leaves fans, fellow artists, and the entire Antiguan/Barbudan community in mourning. As condolences pour in, the music industry has lost a talented performer, and the void left by his absence will be felt deeply by those who admired and loved his work.

The cause of his death is yet to be officially disclosed, and fans worldwide await further details. The social media sphere is flooded with expressions of grief and tributes to a man who made an extraordinary impact on the Soca scene.

