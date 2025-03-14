FIRESTORM IN PARLIAMENT: MPs Demand Business Class Travel, Slam Economy Mandate as ‘Disrespect’!

PHILIPSBURG – A political storm erupted in St. Maarten’s Parliament on Thursday as Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) MP Veronica Jansen-Webster fiercely opposed a proposal that would require the country’s leaders to fly economy class, calling it a slap in the face to those representing the nation abroad. Backed by Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) MP Lyndon Lewis, Jansen-Webster made it clear: St. Maarten’s leaders deserve first-class treatment!

“I will say it – it’s probably not popular, but I don’t agree with our leaders being forced to travel economy,” Jansen-Webster declared, sparking debate across the chamber.

Her remarks were a direct response to a recommendation from the General Audit Chamber, which called for economy class to be the standard for government officials unless specific conditions justify business class upgrades. Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina indicated the government would prioritize economy class travel but acknowledged an existing policy allowing ministers to fly business class on flights over three hours.

MPs Demand ‘Respect’ for Leaders

Jansen-Webster passionately argued that forcing leaders into economy class undermines their status and disrespects their role. “I’ve seen leaders in other countries given the highest respect. In Colombia, people stand up and salute their leaders. Here, we don’t need that, but we do need respect,” she asserted.

The outspoken MP also pointed out an apparent double standard, noting that top executives at state-owned companies like GEBE and the Harbor enjoy business-class perks, yet government leaders—the decision-makers of the nation—are expected to cram into economy seats.

“It’s a weighty position. It comes with certain added advantages,” she declared. “We make heavy decisions for the country every day. Why should we not be treated with dignity when representing St. Maarten abroad?”

MP Lyndon Lewis Joins the Fight

Backing Jansen-Webster’s fiery stance, MP Lyndon Lewis condemned the lack of respect given to the nation’s leaders. “It’s an honourable position, and we should be treated with respect both here and abroad,” he emphasized.

Lewis shared personal experiences of receiving VIP treatment in foreign countries but being subjected to security searches at home. “When I went to France as a minister, I was treated with the utmost respect. They didn’t even touch me or my bags. But here at Juliana Airport, they want to search us like we’re ordinary travelers,” he lamented.

Clash Over Priorities: Perks vs. Public Funds

The debate raises major questions about government spending, transparency, and priorities. While MPs insist on business-class treatment, many citizens struggling with economic hardship may view the demand as an unjustified luxury at taxpayers’ expense.

Will the government cave to MPs’ demands for first-class treatment, or will public outrage force leaders to accept the reality of flying economy?