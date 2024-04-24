CDB Remains Silent Amid President Leon’s “Immediate Effect” Resignation and Lawsuit Threats

CDB Remains Silent Amid President’s Resignation Threats

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) stays tight-lipped as its president, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon, contemplates legal action following his resignation. Amidst mounting tensions, the bank refrains from commenting on Leon’s abrupt departure, leaving questions unanswered.

In response to Leon’s immediate resignation and looming lawsuit, the CDB issued a terse statement, offering no insight into the unfolding situation. Leon’s decision comes after being placed on administrative leave in January, prompting concerns over fairness and due process.

In a letter from St Lucia-based law firm FOSTERS, Leon expresses disillusionment, citing a loss of trust and confidence in the bank’s governance. The firm sets a deadline for an amicable separation, hinting at potential legal action to uphold Leon’s rights.

The controversy deepens as allegations surface regarding procedural irregularities in the investigation against Leon. Despite his suspension ending in April, the bank extends his leave without prior communication, further fueling tensions.

As the CDB grapples with internal turmoil, the region watches closely, awaiting clarity on the future leadership of this vital financial institution. Leon’s departure marks a significant shift, leaving the CDB at a crossroads as it navigates through unprecedented challenges.