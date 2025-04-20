Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 20, 2025 —

The once globally respected Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program of St. Kitts and Nevis is now teetering on the brink of a full-blown credibility collapse under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, as waves of anger, legal threats, and international scrutiny mount over what some are calling the “CBI Betrayal Scandal.”

At the center of the growing controversy is the government’s refusal to refund citizenship applicants, including Russian nationals whose passports were unilaterally revoked after a sudden policy change. Applicants who once believed in the nation’s reputation for fairness and transparency are now decrying the program as a trap, with “gross mismanagement” and “breach of trust” being hurled at the Drew administration.

Making matters worse, the administration recently stripped over three dozen individuals of their citizenship—claiming they acquired it at “below the policy rate”—without due process, legal defense, or independent review. The heavy-handed move has been described by critics as authoritarian, reckless, and dangerous for a program that relies on global investor confidence.

One affected individual, now speaking out in the international press, delivered a damning verdict in a widely circulated article titled: “When CBI Becomes a Trap: My St. Kitts Story”. The story paints a picture of betrayal, alleging that after playing by the rules and investing in good faith, their citizenship was snatched away—and their funds never returned.

This chilling testimony has now gone viral across CBI stakeholder platforms, adding fuel to the fire of growing international backlash, investor hesitation, and calls for immediate reform and leadership accountability.

MISTRUST. MISMANAGEMENT. MAYHEM.

The latest misstep is part of a disturbing pattern under PM Drew, whose administration has been accused of:

Failing to uphold investor agreements

Enacting abrupt, retroactive policy changes

Damaging the international image of the CBI program

Ignoring legal due process in revocation decisions

Diplomats, legal experts, and regional observers now warn that if the current trajectory continues, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI program could face further blacklisting, lose visa-free access for its passport holders, and crumble under lawsuits and investor withdrawals.

A PROGRAM ON THE EDGE

Once hailed as the gold standard of CBI offerings, the St. Kitts and Nevis program now finds itself drowning in scandal, litigation threats, and plummeting global confidence—with no clear path to redemption unless drastic leadership and policy changes are made.

As one investor put it: “We believed in the dream of St. Kitts. Now it feels like a nightmare we paid for—and can’t wake up from.”

The world is watching. Will PM Drew act before it’s too late?

Or will he go down in history as the man who broke the backbone of the nation’s most powerful economic pillar?

