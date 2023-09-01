PM Dr. Terrance Drew’s Missed Opportunity: Dr. Cameron Wilkinson’s Exit and the Decline of St. Kitts and Nevis Healthcare

In a twist of fate, the departure of Dr. Cameron Wilkinson from the healthcare system of St. Kitts and Nevis has left many wondering if politics took precedence over the wellbeing of the people. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew had a choice, one that could have ensured that this medical gem continued to uplift the nation’s healthcare standards. Unfortunately, Dr. Wilkinson’s exit became a reality, leaving room for inexperienced and politically motivated individuals to take the reins, resulting in a noticeable deterioration of healthcare in the federation.

Dr. Wilkinson, now thriving in the medical field in the US, was recently appointed as the medical chief of staff at Harlem General Hospital and as a professor at Columbia University School of Medicine. His remarkable achievements, including being selected by the American College of Surgeons to serve on The ACS Committee to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, underscore the significant value he could have continued to bring to St. Kitts and Nevis.

It’s a missed opportunity that highlights the importance of prioritizing the people’s welfare above all else in leadership decisions. Dr. Wilkinson’s success in the US stands as a stark reminder of what could have been for the healthcare system in St. Kitts and Nevis.