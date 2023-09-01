Prime Minister Dr. Terrance M. Drew Hosts Inaugural Annual Scholarship Ceremony: “Caring Hands Supporting Our Children”





Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, August 31, 2023 (Press Secretary – PMO) – Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, demonstrated his unwavering commitment to educational advancement by hosting his first Annual Scholarship Ceremony at the National Heroes Park in Conaree, Saint Kitts and Nevis, on Wednesday, August 30th. The event, aptly named “Caring Hands Supporting Our Children”, celebrated the achievements of 63 bright young students attending primary and secondary educational institutions from diverse communities within his constituency.



Dr. Drew has long been recognized as a fervent advocate for educational pursuits, and this scholarship ceremony marks a significant milestone in his ongoing efforts to uplift the youth of his constituency. Over the years, Prime Minister Drew has consistently provided scholarships to deserving students, demonstrating his dedication to fostering academic excellence and supporting the dreams of young minds. However, this year’s ceremony stands out as the largest endeavor of its kind, with a remarkable increase in the number of scholarships offered compared to previous years.



The ceremony was a heartwarming occasion, attended by students, parents, educators, community leaders, and senior government officials all gathering to honor the recipients of these scholarships.



The event highlighted the Prime Minister’s deep commitment to ensuring that every child within his constituency has access to quality education and the tools they need to build a brighter future.





Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Drew emphasized the importance of education as the cornerstone of progress for any society. He stated, “Investing in education is not just an investment in individual futures but in the future of our nation. These scholarships are a symbol of our belief in the potential of our children and a testament to the power of unity within our community.”



The “Caring Hands Supporting Our Children” scholarship ceremony was not only a celebration of academic achievement but also a reflection of the Prime Minister’s dedication to fostering a stronger, more prosperous Saint Kitts and Nevis. By providing these scholarships and formalizing the ceremony, Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #8 Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew has set a precedent for future generations of leaders and citizens alike.