Medical Marvel Dr. Cameron Wilkinson Joins ACS Committee: Paving the Way for a More Inclusive Healthcare Future!

“”

In an extraordinary turn of events, the medical community is buzzing with excitement as Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, a seasoned surgeon with a heart of gold, has been selected by the American College of Surgeons to serve on The ACS Committee to Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This groundbreaking appointment marks a significant leap toward a more inclusive and equitable healthcare system.

Dr. Wilkinson’s commitment to improving the landscape of healthcare is nothing short of inspiring. With a two-year appointment on this prestigious committee, he is set to catalyze transformative changes in the medical world, ensuring that every patient, regardless of their background, receives the best care possible.

But that’s not all! Dr. Wilkinson’s stellar journey continues to shine brightly. He has also received an academic appointment as Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at the renowned Columbia University, where he will mold the minds of future medical leaders.

Having recently relocated to the bustling heart of New York City after 25 years of outstanding service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Wilkinson currently holds the esteemed post of Attending Surgeon in General Surgery, Surgical Endoscopy, and Trauma at Harlem Hospital.

Dr. Wilkinson’s achievements serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, propelling the medical community toward a future that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. His dedication to healing knows no bounds, and his journey is a testament to the immense impact one individual can make on the world of healthcare.