BOXING LEGEND LAID TO REST: ST. KITTS-BORN WORLD CHAMPION LIVINGSTONE RAS I-ALUJAH BRAMBLE HONOURED IN FINAL FAREWELL

From Monkey Hill to World Champion: The Fierce, Fearless, and Unforgettable Life of Livingstone “Ras I-Alujah” Bramble

FREDERIKSTED, ST. CROIX – April 24, 2025

A Caribbean icon, world boxing champion, and proud son of St. Kitts was laid to rest today as Livingstone “Ras I-Alujah” Bramble, the fearless fighter who once shocked the world and etched his name in boxing history, was honoured in a touching funeral service at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Frederiksted, St. Croix.

Bramble, who was born September 3, 1960 in Monkey Hill, St. Peters, St. Kitts, and proudly descended from the prominent Bass family, rose from humble beginnings to conquer the global stage, becoming WBA Lightweight Champion in 1984 by defeating the legendary Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. He passed away on March 22, 2025, leaving behind a powerful legacy spanning continents and decades.

After the funeral service, his body was laid to rest at the Kingshill Cemetery, where family, friends, and boxing enthusiasts from across the region gathered to say their final goodbye.

A FIGHTER’S STORY: RAW TALENT, REAL HEART

Though his early life took him from St. Kitts to St. Croix and eventually to New Jersey in pursuit of Olympic dreams, Bramble never lost his love for his roots. He often spoke of Monkey Hill and the Bass family with pride, and his son Aluja Shanoy Bramble recalled that his father “bought paradise” in St. Croix as a gift to his children and future generations.

From training at the Boys and Girls Club to becoming a world champion, Bramble defied odds, expectations, and convention. A deeply eccentric figure who once entered the ring with a pet snake around his neck, he captivated fans not just with his image, but with sheer boxing brilliance. His career spanned from 1980 to 2003, including 69 professional fights, and he twice defeated Mancini—cementing his place in the annals of boxing greatness.

GLOBAL PRAISE, LOCAL PRIDE

Tributes poured in from every corner of the boxing world:

“Nobody expected him to win… but that’s exactly what he did,” wrote Boxing Insider’s Sean Crose, remembering the night Bramble bloodied and stopped the heavily favoured Mancini in Round 14 to claim the WBA Lightweight title.

Boxing legend Roberto Duran described him as “One of the hardest punchers I ever did pads for… I’ll miss his smile.”

The World Boxing Association hailed him as a “fearless warrior,” while Boxing News remembered his vibrant personality and powerful presence in the ring.

THE LEGEND BEHIND THE GLOVES

Born Livingstone Bramble, he later embraced his Rastafarian faith and legally changed his name to Ras I-Alujah Bramble, embodying both his warrior spirit and spiritual conviction. He lived and fought with intensity, humour, and heart. His name appeared in major publications throughout the ‘80s including The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, The Washington Post and more.

Despite his fame, Bramble never turned his back on where it all began. His story is one of a Caribbean boy who dreamed big, fought hard, and inspired millions.

FINAL ROUND, EVERLASTING LEGACY

As his casket was lowered into the earth at Kingshill, the air was thick with emotion — not just grief, but gratitude. Gratitude for the battles he fought, the pride he gave to Monkey Hill, St. Kitts, St. Croix, and the entire Caribbean. Gratitude for a life that proved greatness can come from anywhere — even a small village in St. Peters.

He is survived by his daughters Rashan, Karissa, and Acacia Bramble Harding, sons Aluja and Livingstone, and eight grandchildren.

Livingstone “Ras I-Alujah” Bramble — the man who took on the world and won — now rests as a true champion of the people.

Rest in Power, Ras.

From the ring to eternity — your fight, your fire, and your faith will never be forgotten