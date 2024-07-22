SKELEC MEETS WITH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND BROADCASTING COMPANIES  AFFECTED BY OUTAGE AT OTTLEYS LEVEL

Basseterre, St. Kitts (19th July, 2024)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd on Friday 19th July, held a crucial stakeholders meeting with representatives from telecommunications and broadcasting companies who have been affected by a recent extended outage at Ottley’s Level.

In the meeting SKELEC outlined the difficulties currently being experienced which have delayed the restoration of power to the area, citing the area’s terrain, topography, overgrown vegetation, and altitude as major areas for consideration making Ottley’s Level a high-risk area for deployment of teams. SKELEC advised that the safety and well-being of its staff is its number one priority and will soon be accepting bids from suitably qualified contractors to complete the work there.

Representatives from the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors expressed their concerns and provided valuable feedback, which SKELEC has taken under advisement. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from all parties to work together towards a more resilient and reliable power supply system.

According to SKELEC’s General Manager, Clement Williams, SKELEC is dedicated to delivering reliable electricity to all customers and appreciates the patience and understanding of the affected parties during the recent outage. “We understand the critical role that telecommunications and broadcasting companies play in our daily lives and the economy,” he said. “Our commitment to keeping these entities online is paramount, and we are working diligently to enhance our infrastructure and response strategies to ensure minimal disruptions in the future.”

SKELEC apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may have caused and appreciates the public’s understanding as we strive to restore power to the affected area. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.