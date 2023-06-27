PLP LEADER DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS  CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT ATIBA HARRIS AND TEAM ST.KITTS AND NEVIS ON CONCACAF GOLD CUP SUCCESS

The atmosphere in St. Kitts and Nevis was electric as the national football team triumphed OVER French Guiana to etch their names in the history books as they booked a spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time. Amidst the jubilant celebrations, the leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) and former SKN Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, recognizing the immense achievement, extended heartfelt congratulations to President Atiba Harris and the remarkable SUGAR BOYZ SKN National team.

The PLP leader expressed immense pride and admiration for President Harris’ unwavering dedication to the development of football in the Country. President Harris came in for high praise for his vision, leadership, and tireless efforts in securing funding, enhancing infrastructure, and nurturing grassroots talent, all of which have paved the way for this historic success.

President Atiba Harris and his team at the SKNFA were commended for their unwavering support and commitment to fostering a thriving football culture within the Nation. The SKNFA’s dedication to nurturing local talent and providing them with opportunities to excel on the international stage has borne fruit, as evidenced by the team’s remarkable performance.

With heartfelt pride, Team St. Kitts and Nevis was congratulated , acknowledging their exceptional skills, resilience, and unflinching determination throughout the tournament. Their triumph in the CONCACAF Gold Cup not only showcased their sporting prowess but also served as a testament to the spirit of unity and national pride that permeated the team.

Dr Harris’ congratulations echo the sentiments of the entire Federation. The success of President Atiba Harris, the SKNFA, and Team St. Kitts and Nevis in the CONCACAF Gold Cup has not only brought glory to the Country but has also united our people in celebration. This should serve as an inspiration to future generations and affirm the belief that dreams can be turned into reality through dedication, teamwork, and solid resolve.