OECS Congratulates Dominica on its 47th Anniversary of Independence

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission congratulates the Government and People of the Commonwealth of Dominica on the nation’s 47th Anniversary of Independence, celebrated under the theme, “47 Years of Progress and Purpose.”

This year’s theme captures the essence of Dominica’s national journey, one defined by resilience, vision, and the unyielding spirit of a people who have transformed adversity into opportunity, and purpose into progress.

The OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, in his message honouring the nation’s Independence celebration, commended Dominica for its unwavering determination and its exemplary leadership in advancing sustainable development and climate resilience across the region. Dr. Jules stated:

“Dominica is not just another Caribbean island. It is a living symbol of balance between people and nature, a nation where over 60% of the land remains lush rainforest, and where the heartbeat of the Kalinago people still echoes across the hills and rivers.”

He expressed that Dominica is the Nature Isle, a place of extraordinary beauty, unmatched resilience, and deep cultural pride. Dominica’s story is one of purpose-driven progress; a journey of perseverance, faith, and unity.

Dr. Jules also lauded the nation’s landmark achievements over the past year, noting how moments such as Thea LaFond’s historic Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Games united Dominicans at home and abroad in pride and celebration. He stated:

“That single moment of triumph united every Dominican heart across the world and reminded us that greatness can come from small places when passion meets purpose.”

Dominica continues to inspire the region from its leadership in climate resilience and renewable energy, to its preservation of Kalinago and Creole heritage, and its commitment to sustainable tourism that uplifts without destroying.

Reflecting on Dominica’s ongoing journey, Dr. Jules highlighted the importance of preserving the nation’s identity while building a strong and diversified future.

“Dominica’s greatest strength lies in its ability to preserve what is good – its environment, its culture, and its people. From the mountain peaks to the Kalinago Territory, from the bustling streets of Roseau to the diaspora communities abroad, every Dominican is part of the same story. A story of endurance, pride, and shared destiny.

​Let us continue to be guardians of our Nature Isle, protectors of our rainforests, and keepers of our culture. Let us work hand in hand to build a stronger, more diversified economy. An economy that offers opportunities to our youth, security to our families, and prosperity to our nation.”

On this proud day, the OECS Commission reaffirms its solidarity and partnership with the Commonwealth of Dominica as it continues to lead boldly on the path toward sustainability, unity, and shared prosperity.

“Forty-seven years on, Dominica stands as a shining example of what small nations can achieve when guided by vision and unity. Our progress has been steady, our purpose unwavering, and our future bright.” Dr. Jules concluded.

The OECS Commission joins the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica in celebrating this milestone of nationhood and wishes continued peace, prosperity, and purpose for generations to come.