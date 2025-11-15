PLP DEPUTY LEADER BLASTS MARSHA HENDERSON: “DESPERATE, TOO LATE PR STUNTS CAN’T REVIVE A DEAD RECORD!

”

In a blistering takedown that sent shockwaves through the political landscape, PLP Deputy Leader Hon. Lawrence unleashed a scathing critique of MP Marsha Henderson’s sudden, last-minute PR offensive—calling it nothing more than a panicked attempt to resurrect a failed and forgotten parliamentary career as whispers of a snap election grow louder.

Speaking at a recent PLP press conference, Lawrence did not mince words as he lambasted the Central Basseterre MP for scrambling to appear active after nearly four years of silence, stagnation, and underperformance.

“And now, at the tail end of a year, we hear talks of a snap election. Now MP Henderson—after 3 into 4 years—suddenly realises Central needs to be cleaned up. It’s disappointing that it took so long, but it also lines up with a pattern I’ve observed with them,” Lawrence declared.

The Deputy Leader went even further, accusing Henderson of simply copying whatever the PLP does, rather than showing any independent vision or leadership.

“Anything I do, they try to do,” he said sharply, suggesting the MP lacks innovation, creativity, and conviction—branding her as nothing more than a follower desperately trying to imitate relevance.

Residents of Central Basseterre have long complained of worsening conditions, deteriorating infrastructure, poor constituency engagement, and a visible absence of meaningful advocacy. Now, in what many are calling a last-minute political resurrection tour, Henderson has suddenly surfaced with clean-ups, walk-throughs, and PR-heavy community appearances—actions critics argue come years too late to fool anyone.

Political observers say the Deputy Leader’s comments pierce at the core of a growing public sentiment: that the MP’s newfound energy is driven not by service, but by fear—fear of losing her seat, fear of a snap election, and fear of facing the people she has neglected.

Lawrence’s remarks have ignited fierce public debate, but one point remains undeniable:

Central Basseterre deserved action years ago—not hastily staged photo-ops at the eleventh hour.

As the political temperature rises and rumours of an early election escalate, the question now is simple:

Will voters fall for a sudden makeover—or will they demand accountability for the nearly four years lost to silence?