BRANTLEY’S NASTY ST. KITTS–NEVIS DIVISION RHETORIC CONDEMNED

BRANTLEY’S DIVISION POLITICS , HYPOCRISY, SELECTIVE OUTRAGE & FAILED LEADERSHIP CALLED OUT !

ST. KITTS–NEVIS TIMES RESPONDS:

“DIVISION MAY WIN POWER, BUT IT NEVER DELIVERS PROGRESS.”

The SKN Times has fired off a blistering, no-holds-barred response to the latest wave of political noise erupting across the Federation—noise that once again exposes a troubling pattern: manufactured division masquerading as governance, this time fueled by Premier Mark Brantley’s unmistakable return to old tactics.

A viral post circulating this week cut straight to the hypocrisy: Why are a handful of Kittitians suddenly screaming themselves hoarse over a major development project in Nevis, when they were silent—dead silent—on billion-dollar projects in St. Kitts like Kittitian Hill, Christophe Harbour, and La Vallée?

The SKN Times did not mince words in its assessment.

A POLITICAL STRATEGY BUILT ON DIVISION, NOT DEVELOPMENT

“It is deeply disheartening,” the publication wrote, “when our politicians choose to reopen old wounds of division. Division may win power, but it never delivers progress.”

That line was a direct shot at Mark Brantley’s long-standing political tactic—leveraging resentment and island rivalry whenever politically convenient.

It worked for him in 2022 when the “Nevis fair share” narrative was weaponised with surgical precision, splitting the Federation emotionally and politically. But today, after gaining power, the once-fiery voices have dimmed into selective silence.

The injustice they claimed was “unbearable” in 2022 suddenly became acceptable once they occupied the seat of influence.

THE SELECTIVE OUTRAGE BRANTLEY CANNOT EXPLAIN

SKN Times highlighted how the same political actors who once cried discrimination now turn a blind eye to staggering inconsistencies:

“Those grand promises of fairness remain elusive. The voices that once raged with conviction now offer little more than political amnesia.”

Where are the fiery speeches?

Where is the bold moral outrage?

Where is the fearless advocacy for justice?

Nowhere.

Because, as the Times points out, division is only useful when it delivers votes — not when it demands accountability.

SKN TIMES ACCUSES BRANTLEY AND HIS ALLIES OF FAILED LEADERSHIP

The publication delivered a blistering assessment of the leadership style shaping Nevis today, accusing Brantley and his allies of:

Incompetence

Immaturity

Directionless governance

National neglect

The commentary argued that while St. Kitts and Nevis faces real challenges — economic instability, infrastructure decay, rising frustration — Brantley remains committed to the same outdated playbook of deflection and division.

Instead of solutions, the public receives soundbites.

Instead of vision, they receive vendettas.

Instead of unity, they receive wedge politics.

A WARNING TO THE FEDERATION

The Times ended its editorial with a powerful national warning:

“It is time to rise above the politics of division and demand leadership rooted in integrity, unity, and genuine commitment to the people.”

This is not a partisan attack — it is a national plea.

The Federation stands at a crossroads:

One path leads to unity, progress, and shared prosperity.

The other leads to deeper resentment, stagnation, and decline.

Brantley’s divisive politics is not simply a Nevis problem.

It is a national threat to cohesion, stability, and growth.

THE FINAL WORD

St. Kitts and Nevis cannot build a modern future while its leaders cling to old fractures.

The country cannot advance when unity is sacrificed for power.

And it cannot heal when selective outrage replaces consistent principle.

The hypocrisy is glaring.

The people see it.

The nation feels it.

And the SKN Times has now declared it unequivocally:

“DIVISION MAY WIN POWER, BUT IT NEVER DELIVERS PROGRESS.”

If the Federation is to thrive, it must reject the politics of convenience, expose the tactics of division, and demand leadership worthy of its people.

Because St. Kitts and Nevis deserves better — far better — than recycled division.