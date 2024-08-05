Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Resigns and Flees Bangladesh Amid Deadly Protests

INTERNATIONAL: Bangladesh

In a dramatic turn of events, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled Bangladesh following intense anti-government protests that have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people. According to reports, PM Hasina and her sister have been taken to safety by army helicopter as the unrest escalates.

On Sunday, 4th August 2024, at least 90 people were killed in clashes between police and protesters, bringing the death toll in recent weeks to more than 300. The ongoing bloodshed is some of the worst the South Asian country has experienced since its independence in 1971.

The resignation and flight of PM Hasina mark a significant and tumultuous chapter in Bangladesh’s political history, raising concerns about the nation’s stability and future.

Source: BBC

Travel #Caribbean #trendingnow #fashionable #crime #followus #LikeAndShare #fypシ゚ #Crimewatch #youtubechannel #Trinidad #trinidadandtobago #newstoday #Antigua #Barbuda #bahamas #Barbados #Guyana #Haiti #Jamaica #Montserrat #SaintKitts #Nevis #SaintLucia #SaintVincent #Grenadines #Aruba #India #newyork #Bangladesh