PATERNITY PANIC: ONE IN THREE FATHERS IN TRINIDAD WEARING “JACKETS” — DNA SHOCKWAVES ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD — (Times Caribbean Global) — A startling revelation has sent shockwaves across Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region: 33% of fathers tested between 2020 and 2025 were found not to be the biological fathers of the children they believed were theirs.

The finding — disclosed by Rhondall Feeles, President of the Fathers’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago (FATT) — has ignited national debate, moral outrage, and a growing call for the government to make DNA testing at birth mandatory.

DNA Data That Shattered Illusions

According to the data collected from private labs and family court-ordered paternity tests, one in every three men tested in Trinidad and Tobago received the crushing confirmation that the child they had raised, loved, and supported — was not biologically theirs.

“This is not about shaming anyone,” said Feeles. “It’s about protecting families, emotional health, and financial justice. A man should not have to wait years — sometimes decades — to find out that the child he’s been caring for is not his.”

Feeles emphasized that the situation has reached “crisis proportions,” and that a mandatory DNA-at-birth policy could prevent thousands of men and families from living a lie.

The “Wrong Fadda” Epidemic

The shock doesn’t stop at Trinidad’s shores. Similar studies and anecdotal reports in Jamaica show nearly identical figures — between 25% and 33% of tested fathers were proven non-biological.

If those ratios hold true across the Caribbean, smaller territories like St. Kitts and Nevis, with a population of roughly 70,000, could see more than 23,000 cases of mistaken paternity — or as locals would put it, “wrong fadda!”

That statistic has triggered waves of humor, disbelief, and serious reflection on social media, with memes, hashtags, and heated discussions lighting up Caribbean timelines. But beneath the laughter lies a painful reality — broken families, emotional trauma, and questions of trust and integrity in relationships.

Legal and Emotional Fallout

In Trinidad, lawyers have begun weighing in, pointing out that the law currently offers limited recourse for men who discover later in life that they are not the biological fathers of children they’ve been supporting financially.

“Paternity fraud isn’t just emotional devastation — it’s economic injustice,” said family law attorney Alicia Richards. “Men are often forced by court orders to continue child support payments even after DNA proves non-paternity, unless they successfully file for legal redress. The process can take years.”

Psychologists warn that the ripple effects are equally severe for children, many of whom experience identity confusion and loss of trust when truth surfaces later in life.

A Call for Caribbean-Wide Reform

Feeles’ proposal for mandatory DNA testing at birth has quickly gained traction across the region. Advocates argue it would protect both men and women — ensuring transparency, legal certainty, and emotional clarity from day one.

Critics, however, caution that it could “erode trust” within families, stigmatize mothers, and introduce complex ethical dilemmas.

Still, the momentum for reform is undeniable. Regional activists are urging governments from Jamaica to St. Kitts and Nevis to establish uniform paternity verification laws and systems.

The New Caribbean Conversation

This revelation has done more than expose biological surprises — it has sparked a broader conversation about honesty, responsibility, and modern family dynamics in a rapidly changing Caribbean society.

