PEOPLE’S NATIONAL HERO ELQUEMEDO WILLETT CELEBRATES 71ST BIRTHDAY

Nevis proudly celebrates the 71st birthday of its esteemed National Hero, Elquemedo Tonito Willett MBE, today. Fondly remembered as the first cricketer to represent the West Indies from the Leeward Islands, Willett’s illustrious career has left an indelible mark on the cricketing world.

Making his debut for Leeward Islands at just 17 years old in 1970–71, Willett’s talent quickly earned him recognition. His contributions to West Indian cricket were highlighted by his performance against Glamorgan in 1973, where he showcased his bowling prowess with impressive figures of 8 for 73.

Throughout his career, Willett’s left-arm finger-spin was revered, earning him praise even from international opponents like New Zealand during their tour of the West Indies in 1972.

Beyond his playing days, Willett’s legacy extends through his family, with nephew Stuart Williams and sons Tonito and Akito Willett following in his footsteps in the world of cricket.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to sport, Willett was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2017 New Year Honours.

Today, as Nevis celebrates the birthday of its beloved cricketing hero, the renaming of Grove Park to Elquemedo Willett Park stands as a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound impact he has had on the island and beyond.