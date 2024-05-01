12th HOMICIDE UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION: FATAL INCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE OF MARLON FRANCIS

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating the twelfth homicide of the year, stemming from a tragic traffic accident on April 28th, 2024. The incident occurred between 4AM and 5AM on the Newtown Bay Road near the SOL fuel facility.

Police officers responded to the scene to find Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attending to Marlon Francis, a male victim involved in the accident. Despite efforts to save his life, Mr. Francis succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The RSCNPF’s Crime Scene Unit meticulously processed the area, gathering crucial pieces of evidence. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are appealing to the public for any information regarding the driver(s) and vehicle(s) involved in the accident.

Community cooperation is vital in resolving this tragic incident and bringing closure to the victim’s family. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 707. Every detail, no matter how small, could contribute to the investigation and help ensure justice is served.

The RSCNPF remains committed to keeping the public informed as the investigation progresses, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in maintaining safety and security for all.