PEOPLES LABOUR PARTY (PLP) LEADERSHIP EXTENDS BEST WISHES FOR 2023/2024 SCHOOL YEAR & EXPRESSES SERIOUS CONCERNS OVER KEY EDUCATON PROJECTS SEEMINGLY ABANDONED BY THE DREW-LED LABOUR ADMINISTRATION

The National Executive of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) extends best wishes to all students, teachers, and parents on the new 2023-2024 school year, which starts today, September 4, 2023 for most academic institutions. The leadership of the PLP trusts that the Ministries of Education on both islands will ensure that this new school year ahead will: 1) keep students engaged at the centre of the learning experience; 2) foster strong, respectful collaboration among parent/teacher organisations; 3) prioritize school safety and elimination of peer pressure and bullying; and 4) outfit all institutions of learning – from pre-school to college level – with the tools, skill sets, resources and infrastructure which guarantee that all school-aged children are assisted in their academic pursuits and that no one gets left behind because of intellectual ability or socio-economic status. The PLP notes, with regret, that this school year has started without the students of both Basseterre High School and Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux being any closer to a return to normalcy in the academic facilities that students, teachers and parents deserve. The Party notes that given the advanced state of progress that had been made on these major school projects when the Drew-led Labour Administration took office just over one year ago, there is literally no other excuse – besides selfish politics – why these academic infrastructure programmes have not been pursued with the warranted alacrity and priority. Meanwhile, students of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School continue to operate in the borrowed premises of the Mol-Phil Explorers Club which, for all intents and purposes, has become yet another productive community project being emasculated by the Labour Government. In the case of Basseterre High School, the adamant stance of the Labour Administration in returning to the old and crumbling, health-compromising edifice and grounds on Victoria Road and East Park Range is an unequivocal sign of gross disrespect for students, teachers and parents alike. Meanwhile, the visionary Team Unity designs of the new Basseterre High School – earmarked for Ponds Extension over two years ago – have been adopted wholesale by Suriname, in an effort to prioritize and advance education in that South American and fellow Caricom territory. The Peoples Labour Party remains fully committed to the provision of quality education in St. Kitts and Nevis, and will not waver from its position that the teachers, parents and students of our Country deserve nothing but the very best – for today and tomorrow. The Party is ever mindful of the fact that today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, to whom this Nation will be entrusted. As such, it is imperative that this present generation equip our students and teachers with the necessary tools, instruction, learning, knowledge, skills and cutting-edge technologies to guarantee students’ success. PLP NATIONAL SECRETARIAT Monday, September 4th 2023