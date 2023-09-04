St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs Strengthens Ties with Faith-Based Community

****In a significant move to foster collaboration and understanding between the government and the faith-based community, the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis recently conducted an insightful information session. The session, held under the guidance of Permanent Secretary Mrs. Elrether Simpson-Browne, aimed to facilitate open dialogue and address shared concerns.The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Geoffrey Hanley, who also holds the vital responsibility of ecclesiastical affairs within the government. His participation underscored the government’s commitment to working closely with religious organizations to address community needs.During the session, attendees engaged in fruitful discussions about the challenges and opportunities faced by the faith-based community. This exchange of ideas and perspectives is a crucial step toward building stronger relationships and ensuring that government policies align with the values and needs of the religious sector.The Ministry’s efforts to bridge the gap between governance and spirituality signify a progressive approach to inclusivity and cooperation in St. Kitts and Nevis. This initiative holds promise for the continued harmonious development of the nation, where faith and governance can work hand in hand for the betterment of society.