People’s Labour Party (PLP) Calls for the Payment of the Customary Double Salary to Civil Servants, STEP Workers and Pensioners

The People’s Labour Party (PLP), through its Political Leader Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, has issued a strong call, on behalf of the people, for the Dr. Terrance Drew Government to honour the customary payment of a ‘double salary’ to civil servants. “The Peoples Labour (PLP) calls on the government to honor the double salary commitment to all government employees including those on STEP and pensioners, and to indicate soonest when it will be paid. The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) also calls on the administration to honor its commitment to pay CBI dividends. The Prime Minister should not deny our people their reasonable expectations,” Dr. Harris stated in a PLP press statement on Saturday, November 11th, 2023.Dr. Harris, the third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, strongly criticized the prime minister for tip-toeing around the subject when the question was posed directly to him during his last press conference.“Given the tough situation in the country, characterized by low levels of economic growth, high unemployment and underemployment, high cost of living, particularly seen in the cost of food and pharmaceutical products including medications required for chronic diseases, our citizens and residents listened eagerly for confirmation of the date when the expected double salary and CBI dividend would be paid. The latter was a manifesto commitment of the present administration,” he said. Under the prudent leadership of Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, the Team Unity government paid a double salary every year, except in 2020 when the country, like the rest of the world, faced the worse health and economic crisis in history. Dr. Harris said, “Given our outstanding record the public has come to expect this payment annually. We ensured that we managed the country so well that our fiscal surpluses and huge fiscal buffers allowed us to make this bonus payment consistently. We did so without borrowing.”With the Christmas and Carnival seasons fast approaching, Dr. Harris said not only should these payments be made, but the “date of these payments should be announced expeditiously.”END