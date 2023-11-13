Historic CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit Set to Forge Stronger Ties in Trade, Investment, and Diplomacy within the Region

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, November 10, 2023, (Press Secretary, PMO)– The Honourable Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is poised to play a pivotal role in the inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit, a momentous occasion scheduled for November 16, 2023. Prime Minister Drew will join fellow leaders from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to engage in substantive discussions with Saudi Arabian counterparts.

This landmark summit arises from the keen interest of the Government of Saudi Arabia in cultivating enhanced relationships with nations across the Caribbean, and Central, and South America. The primary focus is on fostering investment and trade, particularly in key sectors such as infrastructure, hospitality, energy, climate change, and environmental sustainability.

Beyond trade and investment, the summit aims to reinforce shared principles, facilitate increased people-to-people contact, and celebrate cultural heritage. It marks a significant step towards deepening ties between CARICOM nations and Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Drew will lead a distinguished delegation, including the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, among other key officials. Notable members of the delegation include Mr. Wakley Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Office of the Nevis Island Administration; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; Ms. Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Larry Vaughan, Ambassador to CARICOM for Saint Kitts and Nevis; and Mrs. Adelcia Connor-Ferlance, Press Secretary to the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The significance of the summit was underscored by the recent courtesy visit of His Excellency Abdullah bin Muhammad Alsaihani, the first accredited Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Saint Kitts and Nevis. During the visit, Ambassador Alsaihani held constructive meetings with Prime Minister Hon Dr. Terrance Drew and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas. Discussions delved into the importance of robust diplomatic relations and collaboration in addressing global challenges and opportunities.

Key areas of cooperation were explored, including climate change, renewable energy, investment, and cultural exchanges. The groundwork laid during these preliminary discussions sets the stage for future strengthened partnerships with the potential to reshape national and regional dynamics and promote shared prosperity.