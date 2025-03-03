PAM LEADER DECLARES: Party Open to Coalition but Only on One Condition

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – People’s Action Movement (PAM) Leader Natasha Grey has declared her party’s openness to forging a coalition – but only if it is built on accountability, transparency, and the well-being of the citizens.

Grey made the electrifying statement during her appearance on the popular UNFILTERED radio talk show, where she addressed swirling rumours of a possible Coalition 3.0 among opposition parties.

“I’ve heard all the discussions, I’ve seen all the posts, posts where you have leaders of three parties as Coalition 3.0. Let me say this – I have had no discussions with any other political leader of any party about coalition,” Grey asserted.

The leader, who has been at the helm of PAM since 2023, made it clear that while no formal talks have taken place, her party’s doors are not shut to the idea – but only if certain non-negotiable principles are upheld.

“We are about good governance. We are about ensuring that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis get the best representation. Of course, we are open to discussions with other parties that share our values. However, we will not compromise our values or our policy goals,” Grey declared with conviction.

In a fiery rebuttal to critics who have labeled past coalitions as a mistake, Grey reminded listeners that PAM’s track record speaks for itself. PAM’s best time in office have been as part of coalition government from Dr. Rt.Hon. Sir Kennedy A Simmonds led PAM/NRP between 1980 to 1995 and as part of Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris led Team Unity between 2015 and 2022.

“We’ve worked with NRP in the past, we’ve created great results. We’ve worked with PLP, we’ve worked with CCM. That coalition came to an end, and while some people call it the best thing that ever happened to St. Kitts and Nevis, others call it a mistake. What remains clear is that the People’s Action Movement will always prioritize the well-being of the people.”

With the political temperature rising and elections on the horizon, Grey’s bold statement has set the stage for a possible seismic shift in the country’s political dynamics. The message is loud and clear – PAM is ready to play ball, but only if the rules of good governance are firmly in place.

Will this be the dawn of a new coalition era or a challenge to other political parties to clean up their act? The ball is now in the court of the opposition forces, as the country eagerly watches how the political chessboard will unfold.