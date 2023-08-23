Overseas Travel Frequency of St. Kitts and Nevis Drew Administration Ministers Continues to Spark Concerns Over Expenditure and Necessity as Cabinet Members Clarke and Natta Heads off Island Again

The Drew Administration of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to draw attention for its remarkable frequency of overseas travel, as two cabinet members, Hon. Joyelle Clarke and Marcus Natta, set off on another journey. Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, will lead a delegation to the 7th Global Environment Facility (GEF) Assembly in Vancouver, Canada, from August 22nd to 26th, 2023.

Accompanying Dr. Clarke on this trip are key figures such as Dr. Marcus Natta, who will assume the role of GEF political focal point, Lavern Queeley, the current operational focal point, and Eustace Wallace, Minister Counselor in the High Commission of St Kitts and Nevis in Ottawa. However, concerns have been raised about the increasing expenditure of taxpayers’ money on these overseas excursions by cabinet members.

Critics point out that since August 2022, the DREW Cabinet has spent millions on such travel, with each member participating in approximately 10 to 12 trips since taking office. This raises questions about the frequency and necessity of these journeys, with an average of at least one trip per minister per month. As discussions continue, the administration faces scrutiny over the balance between international engagement and prudent use of public resources.