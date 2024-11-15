Romaine Sawyers Shines as St. Kitts and Nevis Edge Cuba in Thrilling Clash

Basseterre, St. Kitts—November 15, 2024: Captain Romaine Sawyers led by example, scoring a stunning opener to propel St. Kitts and Nevis to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Cuba in the first leg of their highly anticipated matchup. The pulsating encounter at Warner Park left fans on the edge of their seats as the “Sugar Boyz” battled fiercely to secure a crucial advantage ahead of the second leg in Santiago de Cuba.

Sawyers ignited the game with a clinical right-footed strike inside the penalty area, latching onto a perfectly timed pass from Omari Sterling-James. The captain’s poise and precision set the tone early, igniting roars of celebration from the home crowd.

However, Cuba struck back with a moment of brilliance. Paradela coolly slotted home to level the score, courtesy of a beautifully weighted pass from Orlando Calvo. The equalizer momentarily silenced the St. Kitts and Nevis faithful, but the “Sugar Boyz” refused to be deterred.

Sterling-James, pivotal throughout the match, turned provider once again with a pinpoint freekick that found Burley in the box. Burley rose above the Cuban defense, expertly heading the ball into the net to restore the lead and seal a hard-fought victory for the hosts.

With the win, St. Kitts and Nevis take a slim but significant advantage into Monday’s second leg at Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago de Cuba. The battle is far from over, but with Sawyers and Sterling-James in fine form, the “Sugar Boyz” remain determined to advance.

