Mikhail Warde, a Maintenance Technician at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), has successfully completed the 2024 ICDF Electric Vehicle Operation and Maintenance Training Course. The closing ceremony was held in Taichung on July 10th, 2024.

This intensive training course equips participants with a comprehensive understanding of the types and features of electric vehicles. It provides fundamental knowledge and practical skills necessary for maintaining these vehicles, combining operational training with hands-on repair exercises. The course prepares participants to become skilled technicians and leading seed instructors in vocational training centers or technology-focused universities. Participants are now better prepared to apply their knowledge in real-world applications within the electric vehicle industry.

Eligibility for the course was extended to instructors from government vocational training centers or faculty of electrical engineering departments in technical universities. The 181-hour training program focused on the fundamentals and applications of the three-electric system, complemented by hands-on training and site visits. The course covered topics such as:

Power Control Systems

Electric Motorcycle Maintenance (including practical sessions)

Maintenance of EV and HEV (including practical sessions)

The completion of this training course marks a significant achievement for Mikhail Warde, who is now well-equipped to contribute to the growing electric vehicle industry and enhance vocational training at CFBC.