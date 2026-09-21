Orbtronics Unveils the Innovation Summit 2026, Positioning Saint Lucia as the Caribbean’s “Silicon Forest”

RODNEY BAY, SAINT LUCIA, September 21, 2026 – Orbtronics, the Saint Lucia-based innovation company building the Caribbean’s “Silicon Forest,” held its official Press Launch on Thursday 17th September 2026 at its headquarters, The Innovation Hub in Rodney Bay, unveiling full details of the Orbtronics Innovation Summit 2026. Held under the theme “Frontiers of Innovation: Caribbean Roots, Global Ambition,” the flagship two-day event will bring together innovators, investors, policymakers and business leaders from the Caribbean, Latin America, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Europe. The Summit takes place November 21 at the Royalton Saint Lucia, followed by the invitation-only Silicon Forest Yacht Cruise on November 22. The launch was attended by members of the media, alongside Orbtronics’ and Title, Gold and Silver sponsors.

Orbtronics Co-CEOs Keeghan Patrick and Shergaun Roserie framed the Summit as the next step in a journey that began with the company’s “Innovation Begins Here” campaign, launched roughly a year ago to rally business leaders, founders and technologists around a shared mission: shifting the Caribbean from a consumer of technology to a creator and exporter of it. That mission gave rise to what Orbtronics calls the Silicon Forest a growing ecosystem of innovators, investors and institutions working to diversify Saint Lucia’s economy beyond tourism into technology and knowledge-based industries.



“For a long time, we in the Caribbean, we in Saint Lucia, have been consuming new technologies,” said Keeghan Patrick, Co-CEO of Orbtronics, at the launch. “We thought there was a new paradigm to be made here in the Caribbean, where we were no longer consumers of technology, but the ones creating it, not only to solve our own problems, but to solve problems across the globe.”



Shergaun Roserie, Co-CEO of Orbtronics, described the Frontiers of Innovation theme as the natural next step after the Innovation Begins Here campaign: “We have these partners, we have these people that see the vision. What is the next step on that roadmap? We thought that next step is the Frontier, taking our partners and stakeholders on this journey toward the frontier that we see Saint Lucia can be.”

On the region’s readiness, Roserie was direct: “I don’t even want to say potential, because at this point I am tired of hearing potential. We’ve done it. We’ve seen how we’ve transformed over the last couple of years, and I want it to be more than just potential, I want it to be action.”

The Summit builds directly on the momentum of the inaugural Orbtronics Innovation Gala, in 2025 which drew more than 200 participants, including technology professionals from Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla alongside local business leaders like Bank of Saint Lucia. Genevieve Downes, Senior Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Bank of Saint Lucia Limited, stated in her address, “Bank of Saint Lucia is proud to stand as a Title Sponsor of Innovation Summit 2026. For too long, small economies have been viewed primarily as consumers of technology, adopting solutions created elsewhere. But why should the Caribbean only consume innovation when we have the talent to create it?” Downes added, “We are proud to support a platform that asks the Caribbean not simply to keep pace with the future, but to help create it.”

Shaiiede Kallicharan, General Manager, BOSL Global Investment Fund a Bank of Saint Lucia group company, tied the partnership to a region-wide growth target. “The governor of the central bank, Mr. Timothy Antoine, made a huge call to action a few years ago, he coined it the Big Push,” Kallicharan said. “The idea behind the Big Push is to double the GDP of the OECS within the next decade, and there is no way we can achieve that without innovation.” Kallicharan added: “Through this sponsorship, Bank of Saint Lucia hopes to have clearly demonstrated our commitment to innovation, to ideas, and most critically, the future of Saint Lucia.”

Silver Sponsor the Saint Lucia Air and Seaport Authority (SLASPA) also voiced its support. “At SLASPA, we recognize that innovation is essential to the future of Saint Lucia,” said Stanza Deligny, SLASPA Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications. “Our ports are our gateways to trade, tourism, investment and opportunity. SLASPA is proud to stand with Orbtronics in celebrating innovation, collaboration, and the potential Saint Lucia has.”

Orbtronics also recognized Gold Sponsors Accela Marketing for leading the campaign behind the Summit’s public launch, and Bay Gardens Resorts, the Summit’s Official Accommodation Partner, and Silver Sponsor: JQ Motors, represented at the launch by Mario Marius, Manager, Marketing & Data Analyst.

The Orbtronics Innovation Summit 2026 unfolds across two signature experiences:

November 21, The Orbtronics Innovation Summit, Royalton Saint Lucia. Running 8 AM to 4 PM in the Gros Islet Ballroom, the Summit features a TEDx-style main stage, breakout sessions, and a startup and exhibition village, drawing roughly 400 attendees. The day closes with the Beach Gala from 7 PM to 11 PM, themed “Innovation Illuminated,” featuring an oceanfront stage and awards recognizing startups, innovators and sponsors.

November 22, The Silicon Forest Circle Experience. Running from 1 PM to 7 PM, an intimate, VVIP-only yacht cruise for top-tier investors, partners and government guests.

Confirmed speakers announced at the launch include: Robin Chase, MIT alumna and co-founder & former CEO of Zipcar (which reached a peak valuation of $1.2 billion on the NYSE before its sale to Avis Budget Group); Imran Sargusingh, VP of Engineering, Microsoft Azure; and Adam Phillips, former Managing Director of Techstars Washington. Also confirmed: angel investors Sandra Glasgow (First Angels Caribbean, Jamaica) and Kemal Brown (Digital Global Marketing Group), along with regional entrepreneurs Ian John (CEO, CyberE