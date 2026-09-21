Breaking the US Dollar Habit: Why the Caribbean Must Finally Settle Its Own Bills

CARICOM central banks are moving toward a regional payment system. We have been down this road before, walked away, and paid a terrible price.

Here we go again, and this time, we have no excuse to get it wrong.

Word coming out of Port of Spain is that CARICOM central bank governors and finance officials are moving closer to a pilot project for a regional payment system.

The proposed CARICOM Payment and Settlement System, CAPSS, isintended to allow consumers and businesses to make faster cross-border payments in local currencies, reducing transaction costs and reliance on foreign reserve currencies.

And this time, CARICOM is drawing on the experience of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, PAPSS, whose representatives recently met with regional central bankers and the CAPSS working committees in Trinidad and Tobago.

The project is still under development. Further consultations and technical evaluations are expected before the pilot begins. But the objective is clear: build financial plumbing that allows Caribbean commerce to move more easily across Caribbean borders.

It sounds like fresh thinking.

But for anyone who has lived through the modern history of regional integration, it also sparks an immediate wave of déjà vu.

Because we have been down this road before.

And we walked away from it.

We have done this before

Cast your mind back a few decades.

The Caribbean once had a regional mechanism specifically designed to reduce dependence on foreign exchange for intra-regional trade.

The story began with bilateral arrangements among CARICOM countries. In 1977, those arrangements became multilateral under the CARICOM Multilateral Clearing Facility, CMCF.

Its purpose was straightforward: encourage the use of member states’ currencies in regional transactions while promoting banking and monetary cooperation.

The system allowed payments between Caribbean countries to be offset against one another rather than requiring every transaction to be settled independently in hard foreign currency.

In other words, if Jamaica owed Barbados while Barbados owed Jamaica, the system could effectively match those obligations and settle only the balance.

That was not pie-in-the-sky economic theory.

It was Caribbean financial infrastructure.

And initially, it worked.

According to CARICOM’s own historical account, intra-regional trade doubled between 1978 and 1981 while use of the CMCF credit facility expanded from US$40 million to US$100 million.

The Central Bank of Barbados likewise records that the earlier bilateral arrangements, which operated from 1969 to 1977, were replaced by the multilateral arrangement before it was dissolved in 1983.

Then we broke the machinery

The problem was not the basic idea.

It was the discipline surrounding the idea.

The CMCF provided short-term credit to participating central banks. But the expansion of credit eventually became part of the problem.

The facility collapsed in 1983 when Guyana was unable to settle its hard-currency debt to the system. Contemporary analysis of the CMCF points to the connection between the facility’s easy provision of credit and Guyana’s worsening balance-of-payments position.

CARICOM’s own historical account says Guyana was the major debtor, owing more than US$160 million to the facility, while Barbados was unable to grant new payment terms.

That is an important lesson.

Not that Caribbean monetary cooperation cannot work.

But that regional financial cooperation without hard rules can become a very expensive experiment.

The temptation after such a failure is understandable:

Instead of fixing the engine, we threw away the entire motorcar.

But perhaps the more useful lesson is this:

When a regional institution fails, fix the institution. Don’t abandon the regional objective.

And then came the travellers’ cheques

There is another fascinating piece of this history that deserves to be remembered.

The CARICOM Traveller’s Cheques Facility was introduced on August 1, 1980, even while the CMCF was under strain.

The cheques were issued in Trinidad and Tobago dollars, in denominations of $10, $20, $50 and $100, and were designed for regional travel. Jamaica later joined the arrangement fully.

The facility was administered by the National Commercial Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

It was not insignificant. Between 1986 and 1991, annual sales and encashment averaged more than US$3 million. But after exchange controls were removed in many territories, currencies were devalued and floating exchange rates were introduced, usage declined sharply.

The facility officially ended in December 1993.

So when we talk about a Caribbean payment system today, we are not imagining something that has never existed.

The Caribbean has already built versions of this machinery.

We simply failed to keep it running.

The expensive detour

Think about the reality we have settled for over the past four decades.

A Caribbean business wants to buy something from another Caribbean business.

The goods may travel a few hundred miles.

The companies may speak the same language.

They may belong to the same regional community.

Yet the payment can still be dependent on foreign financial infrastructure and foreign reserve currencies.

That creates costs, delays and unnecessary friction.

And it reinforces a peculiar Caribbean economic habit:

We trade with each other while financially looking outside the Caribbean to settle the bill.

We proudly unfurl our national flags.

We sing our national anthems.

We deliver stirring speeches at regional summits about sovereignty and self-determination.

Yet when it comes to buying a crate of oranges, a shipment of cement or manufactured goods from another Caribbean territory, we have often found ourselves dependent on financial plumbing that lies outside the region.

That is the contradiction CAPSS is trying to address.

Why this matters now

The new initiative comes at a particularly important moment.

The Trinidad Guardian reports that regional central banks are working toward a CAPSS pilot that could allow consumers and businesses to make instant cross-border payments in local currencies while reducing transaction costs and dependence on foreign reserve currencies.

The PAPSS experience is being used as a reference point as Caribbean officials examine governance, operations, technology and stakeholder engagement.

That matters because a payment system is not simply an app.

It is infrastructure.

It requires trust.

It requires settlement discipline.

It requires technology that works.

And above all, it requires rules that everybody, especially governments must respect.

Don’t repeat the old mistake

This pilot cannot simply be a polite academic exercise or an experimental software test.

It has to work in the real world.

And for it to work, our leaders must possess the courage to enforce its rules without fear or favour.

The new payment architecture needs:

Ironclad settlement terms

Hard limits on credit lines

Absolute transparency

Clear rules for dealing with defaults

Strong protection against political interference

Reliable and affordable access for businesses and ordinary consumers

Most importantly, it must remain a settlement facility, not quietly become another soft lending scheme for governments that cannot or will not settle their obligations.

The CMCF experience gives us the warning label.

CAPSS gives us another opportunity.

This time, we cannot walk away

I remain an unrepentant, unapologetic Caribbean man.

Because of that optimism, I have very little choice but to support this initiative with everything I have.

We simply cannot afford another forty years of sitting on the sidelines, waiting for foreign clearinghouses to dictate the pace of our regional commerce.

We have spent four decades discovering just how expensive our disunity can be.

Now the bill has come due.

And perhaps the most important question is not whether the Caribbean can build a regional payment system.

We already have.

The question is whether we have learned enough from the first one to make the next one last.

We must finally learn to settle our bills among ourselves.

Either we step up, run this new system with unbending integrity and pull together as one economic family…

or, as the Trinis would say, it will just end in pure ole mas.

Caribbean Bridges

by Julian Rogers

julian@caribbeanbridges.com

#CARICOM #CaribbeanEconomy #RegionalIntegration #CAPSS #TradeFinance #CaribbeanBusiness #Sovereignty

Caribbean Bridges by Julian Rogers

Connecting Caribbean thought, public affairs and possibility.

Contact: julian@caribbeanbridges.com