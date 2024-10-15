Gramps Morgan Makes Waves Blending Country and Reggae, Shines at National Country Music Tribute

Gramps Morgan is carving out a unique space in the music industry by blending country music with his reggae roots. His innovative sound recently earned him a coveted spot on a nationally televised country music tribute to the legendary songwriter Dean Dillon, held on October 9th, 2024, in Huntsville, Alabama.

During the event, Gramps shared the stage with some of the biggest names in country music, and he also had the extraordinary opportunity to meet the iconic George Strait. While doing a photo shoot for People Magazine in conjunction with the tribute, Gramps crossed paths with the country legend and couldn’t contain his excitement.

“It was an incredible pleasure to meet this country music legend. He is known as King George but professionally known as George Strait, and he has had such a big impact on music and on the islands and my life over the years,” Gramps shared.

He was particularly moved by George Strait’s performance during the soundcheck, marveling at his enduring talent. “With him being 72 years old, to hear him singing at soundcheck, my mind was blown away. It shows you that you can do what you want to do forever and what you love,” Gramps said, expressing admiration for Strait’s passion and longevity.

Gramps Morgan’s ability to merge the soulful rhythms of reggae with the heartfelt storytelling of country music is not only expanding his fanbase but also pushing the boundaries of both genres. His performance at the Dean Dillon tribute is just the latest milestone in his musical journey, and with legends like George Strait recognizing his talent, Gramps is undoubtedly poised for even greater success.