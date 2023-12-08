NOTICE OF CORRECTION

Dear Readers and Concerned Parties,

We extend our sincerest apologies for a recent oversight that occurred in our article titled ‘Twelve Nation-Builders Honored at Dr. Geoffrey Hanley’s Classic Red Gala: A Night of Elegance and Recognition,’ published on Times Caribbean Online. The article was inadvertently attributed to the media platform MMS-SKN when, in fact, it was not authored by them.

Upon further investigation, we acknowledge that the information for the article originated from a press release written and disseminated by MMS-SKN. However, the published article itself was not the work of MMS-SKN, and we regret any confusion this may have caused.

We understand the importance of accurate attribution and take full responsibility for the error. Times Caribbean Online is committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism, and we sincerely apologize for any harm or inconvenience caused to MMS-SKN and its stakeholders.

To address this matter, we have promptly removed said article from our website . Additionally, we are taking steps to ensure that such errors are avoided in the future through improved editorial processes.

We appreciate your understanding in this matter, and we remain dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to our readers.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

Sincerely,

Times Caribbean Online