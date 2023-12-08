Nevis Debt Skyrockets to a Staggering $540 Million: Premier Brantley Faces Scrutiny Over Unexplained Surge

Under the leadership of Premier Mark Brantley, the debt of Nevis has surged from $334 million in 2018, his first year in office, to a staggering $540 million. The unprecedented increase has left residents questioning where the substantial sums have been allocated, as no tangible infrastructure or development projects have emerged.

The lack of visible progress has raised concerns, especially given the significant financial support provided by the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity government. In 2022, then-Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris called upon Premier Brantley to account for over $400 million in budgetary support extended to the Nevis Island Administration between 2015 and 2022.

Despite an annual infusion of $66 million in budgetary support from the Federal Government, Premier Brantley’s NIA finds itself entrenched in a debt pit, reaching its highest ever at $540 million. Accusations of fiscal irresponsibility have been leveled against the Nevis leader, who, during his time with Team Unity, benefitted from federal funding covering programs like PAP, STEP, pharmaceuticals, and double salary wages.

The financial situation prompts questions about the island’s management and expenditure practices, especially in light of challenges raised by then-Prime Minister Harris regarding the utilization of Citizenship By Investment (CBI) funds. Dr. Harris challenged Premier Brantley to transparently demonstrate how these crucial resources have been utilized for the betterment of Nevis, adding another layer of scrutiny to the escalating fiscal concerns.