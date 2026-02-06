Sir Hugh A. Rawlins — Jurist, Scholar, and Architect of Eastern Caribbean Justice

The SKN Times Black History Month Hero of the Day

As Black History Month celebrates Caribbean excellence in law, governance, and institution-building, SKN Times proudly updates and reaffirms its recognition of Sir Hugh A. Rawlins—a native son of St. Kitts and Nevis, born in Nevis, whose career stands among the most distinguished in the region’s judicial history.

Sir Hugh’s intellectual foundation was laid at the University of the West Indies, where he earned a BA (Hons.) in 1974 and an LLB (Hons.) in 1983. In 1985, he obtained his Legal Education Certificate (LEC) from the Norman Manley Law School, graduating with Honourable Mention in his final year. His advanced legal formation included a UNITAR Fellowship at the Hague Academy of International Law in the Netherlands and a Commonwealth Fellowship at UWI, during which he completed his LLM in 1988. He further attended the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, studying Legislative Drafting, Administrative Law, and Constitutional Law under Sir William Dale, the renowned former Chief Parliamentary Counsel of England.

Sir Hugh joined the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in August 2000 as a Master, playing a pivotal role in implementing the New Civil Practice Rules, 2000—a reform that modernised civil justice across the OECS. He was appointed High Court Judge in January 2002, and elevated to Justice of Appeal in September 2005. From 29 April 2008, he acted as Chief Justice, and on 30 May 2008, was confirmed by Her Majesty the Queen on the unanimous recommendation of the Heads of Government of the nine OECS Member States.

During his tenure as Chief Justice (2008–2012), Sir Hugh served ex officio as Chairman of the Judicial and Legal Services Commissions of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, as well as those of Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands. He was also a member of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission of the Caribbean Court of Justice from 28 January 2010 until his retirement—positions reflecting the trust placed in his integrity and judgment at the highest levels of regional governance.

Upon retiring from the Office of Chief Justice on 1 August 2012, Sir Hugh’s service continued internationally and academically. He was appointed Judge of the International Administrative (Appellate) Tribunal of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Course Director of the LL.M. Legislative Drafting Programme at the Faculty of Law, University of the West Indies—shaping future lawmakers and jurists.

A prolific scholar, Sir Hugh has published extensively in regional and international law journals, contributing authoritative work in Constitutional Law, Administrative Law, Civil Practice, Public Law Remedies, and International Commercial Contracts—fields central to democratic governance and the rule of law.

This Black History Month, SKN Times salutes Sir Hugh A. Rawlins—Nevis-born jurist, reformer, and teacher—whose life’s work strengthened the legal architecture of the Eastern Caribbean and affirmed that Caribbean minds can lead with excellence, independence, and enduring impact.