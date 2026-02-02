NEVIS WORKING POOR EXPOSED: BRANTLEY CONFIRMS ECONOMIC STRAIN AS 1 IN 10 WORKERS HOLD MULTIPLE JOBS TO SURVIVE

Basseterre / Charlestown — In a stunning and deeply troubling admission that cuts through years of glossy economic talking points, Premier Mark Brantley has effectively confirmed the worsening economic hardship gripping ordinary citizens on Nevis, revealing that nearly one in every ten workers is now forced to juggle multiple jobs simply to make ends meet.

According to 2025 Social Security statistics, 9.3% of employed workers on Nevis — approximately 543 individuals — hold more than one job, a figure that starkly contradicts repeated claims of broad-based prosperity and economic stability. Rather than representing ambition or entrepreneurial zeal, the data paints a far more sobering picture: a workforce under pressure, incomes stretched thin, and households struggling to survive in an increasingly expensive economy.

A NUMBER THAT TELLS A HARD TRUTH

Multiple jobholding is not, in this context, a sign of opportunity. It is a distress signal.

When nearly 10% of workers must work two or three jobs to survive, it reflects:

Stagnant or inadequate wages

Soaring costs of living , including food, utilities, housing, and transportation

, including food, utilities, housing, and transportation Insufficient job quality , with many positions offering low pay, limited hours, or no benefits

, with many positions offering low pay, limited hours, or no benefits A shrinking middle class, forced into survival mode

This is not economic success. This is economic strain made visible in official government data.

THE GAP BRANTLEY COULDN’T HIDE

Equally alarming is the accompanying acknowledgment of a “significant gap” between available jobs and available workers. This mismatch underscores a dysfunctional labour market where:

Jobs exist, but pay too little to live on

Workers exist, but cannot survive on single incomes

Employers rely on overworked labour rather than sustainable compensation

In plain terms, people are working more, not living better.

REAL PEOPLE, REAL CONSEQUENCES

Behind the statistics are exhausted teachers tutoring after hours, hotel workers driving taxis at night, civil servants running side hustles on weekends, and parents sacrificing rest and family time just to keep food on the table. This is the hidden economy of survival — one that never appears in ribbon-cutting ceremonies or political speeches.

The data confirms what citizens have been saying quietly — and sometimes loudly — for years:

“Work is no longer enough.”

A DIRECT INDICTMENT OF ECONOMIC MANAGEMENT

For an administration that has consistently projected confidence, the Social Security figures amount to a self-indictment. They expose a development model that may generate activity, but fails to deliver dignity, security, and economic breathing room for ordinary people.

Growth that forces citizens to work themselves into exhaustion is not progress. It is policy failure.

THE QUESTION THAT NOW DEMANDS ANSWERS

If nearly 10% of workers need multiple jobs to survive today, what happens tomorrow as costs continue to rise?

How many more will join the ranks of the working poor?

And how long can leaders ignore the warning signs before economic stress turns into social crisis?

The numbers are in. The evidence is official.

And the message from Nevis’ workforce is unmistakable:

People are working harder than ever — and still falling behind.

This is not perception.

This is not opposition rhetoric.

This is Social Security data speaking louder than any political spin.