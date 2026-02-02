NICK MENON TAKES THE HELM AT TDC

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 2, 2026 — The long-anticipated leadership transition at the (TDC) has officially become reality. today formally assumed office as Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a new era for one of the Federation’s most powerful and enduring corporate institutions.

The moment marks the fulfillment of an announcement made last year, when shareholders and the wider business community were advised that Menon would succeed long-serving CEO , following Kelly’s retirement after years of steady stewardship. Today, that carefully planned succession reached its decisive milestone.

In confirming his appointment, Menon described the move as both humbling and energizing.

“I’m excited to share that I’ve taken on the role of CEO at TDC. Looking back, it’s been an amazing journey—growing through different roles, learning from great colleagues, and seeing the power of teamwork, innovation, and putting customers first,” Menon said.

He emphasized that his leadership philosophy will be anchored in empowerment, collaboration, and simplicity.

“In this new role, my focus is on encouraging leadership at every level, working together as a team, and making things simple and effective for our customers and employees. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and to working with our talented teams to build on TDC’s strengths, embrace new ideas, and make a positive impact.”

TAKING OVER AT A HISTORIC HIGH

Menon steps into the CEO’s chair at a time when TDC is not merely stable—but surging.

According to the Company’s most recent annual report, the financial year ended March 31, 2025, was the strongest performance in TDC’s history. Profit Before Income Tax from Continuing Operations climbed to a record $18.68 million, surpassing the previous year’s $15.76 million and setting a new benchmark for corporate profitability in the Federation.

Total Assets expanded by more than 14 percent to $521.36 million, while Shareholders’ Equity strengthened to $227.26 million, underscoring what the Group described as its “unwavering commitment to operational excellence, prudent risk management, and strategic growth.”

While total revenue for the year reached $127.35 million—compared to $137.57 million during the prior 14-month reporting period—the report highlighted a clear increase in average monthly revenue, signaling stronger core performance.

Operating Profit rose to $19.03 million (up from $17.99 million in 2024), and Earnings Per Share increased from $0.247 to $0.265, rewarding shareholders for their confidence. Most strikingly, Total Comprehensive Income soared to $25.04 million, nearly doubling the previous year’s $13.04 million, buoyed by profit growth and a major revaluation surplus on property assets.

FROM STEWARDSHIP TO STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION

Menon’s appointment signals more than continuity—it signals intent.

With TDC’s capital position described as “exceptionally strong” and comfortably exceeding all regulatory requirements, the new CEO inherits a company primed for innovation, modernization, and strategic expansion. Observers note that the transition from Kelly’s stabilizing tenure to Menon’s leadership represents a shift from consolidation to transformation.

As one of the Federation’s most influential corporate engines—spanning retail, automotive, manufacturing, insurance, and real estate—TDC’s direction under Menon will carry implications far beyond its balance sheet.

For now, the message from the top is clear: the reins have changed hands, the numbers are strong, and a new chapter—defined by teamwork, innovation, and growth—has officially begun.