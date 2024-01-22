NHC Responds to Concerns Over Delays in East Coast Development Model Homes Construction?-“Not a Soul will make us rush…..”

St. Kitts and Nevis – The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has seemingly issued a response to the growing concerns raised by citizens regarding the significant delay in the construction, completion, and delivery of the East Coast Development Model Homes. In a message disseminated by “Buckie Got It!” Media, it sought to address the apprehensions circulating within the community.*

In the message, the NHC seemingly emphasized not rushing the construction process to avoid potential issues and repairs in the future. The message read, “Not a soul will make us rush the homes, and we end up with all kinds of repairs to do like what we are doing now. They say you’re getting 2400 homes by 2027, and that’ll get. Whether it’s 600 this year or not, you will.” and was tagged with “Buckie Got It…….Important Notice about NHC Smart Home!”

NHC did not issue an official release. However it is unclear whether “Buckie Got It Media ” posted ro his broadcasy list on behalf of the NHC

While the NHC asserts its commitment to delivering a substantial number of 2400 homes by 2027, citizens continue to express valid concerns about the practicality of achieving the promised construction pace. The NHC’s response raises questions about the trade-off between speed and quality in the construction process.*

As the discourse continues, the community awaits further updates and clarity on the construction timeline, with a keen interest in how the NHC plans to address the concerns and meet the ambitious target of providing 2400 homes by 2027.