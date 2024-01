Bank of Nevis Abandoned Property Listing

Abandoned Property Listing – July 01, 2023

Abandoned Property Listing – July 01, 2023

In accordance with the Banking Act, No. 1 of 2015 we hereby publish hereunder the names of account holders of The Bank of Nevis Limited with unclaimed balances for over 15 years. Unclaimed amounts will be transferred to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. Customers are kindly asked to contact The Bank of Nevis Limited or visit any of the Branches on or before 27 October 2023 with regards to the unclaimed balances.

Current Account