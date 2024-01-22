St.Kitts Born and VI Raised Soca Sensation Pumpa Takes Trinidad Carnival by Storm

St. Kitts-born and Virgin Islands (VI) raised soca artist, Dennis “Pumpa” Liburd, has become the talk of Trinidad Carnival 2024. Pumpa’s infectious hit, “The A-List,” is dominating the Carnival scene, earning him a coveted spot among the A-list performers.This achievement carries significant historical weight, reminiscent of the legendary Ellie Matt and the GIs Brass International in the late ’70s, marking a triumphant return for St. Kitts and VI artists in Trinidad Carnival.Pumpa, influenced by iconic acts such as NuVybes Band from St.Kitts, Daddy Friday and the Jam Band, and 17 Plus from the VI, grew up dreaming of making a substantial impact on the Trinidad and Tobago soca scene. Now, with “The A-List” climbing charts and resonating with Carnival-goers, Pumpa’s dream is coming true.Reflecting on this milestone, Pumpa expressed his gratitude, stating, “It is such a great feeling and is something that I have been dreaming about my entire career.” He emphasized his long-term efforts to penetrate the Trinidad and Tobago market, and now, with “The A-List,” Pumpa is making his mark.The song, known for its catchy chorus, has become a sensation, and Pumpa is relishing the moment, hoping his success will shine a spotlight on the VI music scene. “My focus is not just about conversations surrounding me, but about the VI, our sound, and our vibe,” Pumpa stated.”The A-List” has not been without its fair share of controversy, with names like Jennifer being added to the list of A-ending names in the song. Pumpa clarified that the song is purely fictional and that he called out common names for creative effect.Having faced the demanding crowd in the VI, Pumpa feels well-prepared for the international stage. He acknowledged the challenges of the VI’s audience but highlighted their loyalty and support once connected with. Pumpa aims to bring a unique flavor to soca music, representing a diverse set of people and regions.As he takes center stage in Trinidad Carnival 2024, Pumpa envisions leaving a lasting legacy in soca music and is grateful that his prayers to share the VI sound and vibe have been answered. With his foot firmly in the door, Pumpa is set to make a lasting impact on the global soca industry.