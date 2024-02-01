Newly Appointed Indian High Commissioner Engages in Diplomatic Dialogue with Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister

“”

February 1, 2024

In a significant diplomatic encounter, His Excellency Dr. Amit Telang, the recently appointed High Commissioner of the Republic of India, met with the Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honorable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, on January 31, 2024. The meeting, which took place in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, served as a platform for the presentation of Dr. Telang’s credentials.

Accompanied by his wife, Dr. Depali Tekang, and key members of the Indian diplomatic delegation, including Mr. Ramesh Mulkanoor and Mukesh Kaushik, the High Commissioner engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Drew, Permanent Secretary Naeemah Hazelle, and Foreign Service Officer Sheldon Henry.

Prime Minister Drew conveyed his congratulations on India’s 75th-anniversary celebrations and emphasized his administration’s commitment to bolstering bilateral ties. Dr. Telang, in turn, extended an invitation for Prime Minister Drew to visit the Republic of India, signifying a mutual desire to strengthen diplomatic relations.

The dialogue highlighted the shared commitment to addressing global challenges, with a specific focus on climate action and environmental sustainability. Both parties recognized the importance of collaborative efforts in these areas to promote sustainable development.

This courtesy call underscores the growing depth of diplomatic relations between the Republic of India and Saint Kitts and Nevis, emphasizing their joint dedication to overcoming global challenges through cooperation and understanding.