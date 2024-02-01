Female Sergeant Takes Charge at The Old Road Police Station

, Sergeant Tressy Morrishaw has taken the helm as the new head of The Old Road Police Station. The announcement was made during a District B Advisory Community Committee meeting on January 31, 2024. Sergeant Morrishaw, breaking traditional norms, is set to lead with a fresh perspective in collaboration with the newly appointed management team comprising Superintendant Jasper Carty, Inspector Carl Caines, and Sergeant Dijon James.

The appointment of Sergeant Morrishaw marks a historic moment for the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, highlighting a shift towards gender equality in leadership roles. The District B meeting witnessed the presentation of numerous suggestions by attendees, showcasing a community actively engaged in shaping the future of law enforcement. Sergeant Morrishaw’s takeover from Sergeant Matthew McGuire, who has assumed a new district role, signals a new era for The Old Road Police Station. The force is poised for transformative leadership, emphasizing inclusivity and progressive ideals.