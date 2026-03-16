PM DREW–LED GOVERNMENT CONFIRMS EVICTION AND DEMOLITION OF ICONIC FRIARS BAY BEACH BARS — PUBLIC OUTRAGE ERUPTS AS LOCAL BUSINESSES FACE DEADLINE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — March 16, 2026 — The government led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has confirmed that several long-standing beach bars at South Friars Bay will be evicted and removed from Crown lands, triggering a wave of public debate about the future of local entrepreneurship, tourism authenticity, and the balance between foreign investment and homegrown businesses.

In an official statement issued Monday, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis announced that operators of three popular establishments — The Godfather Bar, The Discovery Bar, and The Shipwreck Bar & Grill — must relocate their businesses no later than midnight on April 7, 2026.

The government indicated that the properties currently occupied by the bars form part of lands designated for a major tourism development project, and that continued operations on the site are not legally authorized.

Government Says Notice Was Given Months Ago

According to the statement, bar operators were formally notified as far back as November 10, 2025 that the area they occupy was required for development and that their presence on Crown land and private property could not continue without permission.

Officials maintain that the government attempted to handle the matter “with fairness, patience, and respect for local enterprise.”

Authorities say relocation assistance has been offered, including alternative locations along the Frigate Bay Strip and at Cockleshell Bay, and that operators were invited to visit the proposed sites and make arrangements for moving their businesses.

“Assistance with relocation continues to be available,” the statement said, encouraging operators to contact the Ministry of Tourism to arrange site visits and discuss options.

The government also emphasized that the businesses were allowed to continue operating throughout most of the 2025–2026 tourism season, a move officials said was intended to minimize disruption to livelihoods.

Demolition Possible After Deadline

Despite the offers of relocation assistance, the government says the bar operators have not finalized arrangements to move.

As a result, officials confirmed that if the establishments remain after April 7, they may be removed so construction works can proceed.

The planned project will reportedly include earthworks and the construction of a permanent public access road to South Friars Bay Beach, replacing the existing dirt path currently used by residents and visitors.

Construction of that road is expected to begin shortly after the relocation deadline, and the current access path will be closed on April 8, 2026, according to the statement.

Debate Over Development vs Local Identity

The decision has ignited widespread discussion among residents, tourism stakeholders, and small business advocates who argue that the beach bars represent more than simple commercial operations.

For many locals and visitors alike, establishments such as Shipwreck, Discovery, and Godfather are part of the island’s authentic tourism experience — places where tourists interact with locals, musicians perform, and the relaxed culture of St. Kitts is on full display.

Critics worry that replacing such establishments with large-scale tourism projects could gradually transform the island into a more commercialized resort destination, potentially diluting the very character that attracts visitors.

Supporters of the development, however, argue that major investment projects are necessary to expand the country’s tourism infrastructure, create jobs, and strengthen the national economy.

Government Insists Balance Is the Goal

In its statement, the government said the objective is to ensure that local businesses and major tourism investments can coexist while maintaining public access to beaches.

“In the broader public interest, the Government remains committed to ensuring that local businesses and major investments coexist in a way that benefits the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” the statement said.

For now, the countdown continues.

With the April 7 relocation deadline fast approaching, the fate of some of South Friars Bay’s most recognizable beach bars now hangs in the balance — raising larger questions about development, heritage, and the future identity of tourism in St. Kitts and Nevis.