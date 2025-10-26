NEW YORK’S HIDDEN OECS NATION: OVER 300,000 EASTERN CARIBBEAN NATIONALS CALL THE BIG APPLE HOME



An in-depth analysis of migration, identity, and community among OECS citizens in New York City — the unofficial capital of the Caribbean diaspora.

A CITY BUILT BY ISLANDS

When you walk through Brooklyn’s Flatbush Avenue on a summer evening, you could just as easily be in Castries, Kingstown, Basseterre, or Roseau. From roti shops to reggae taxis, soca sound systems to West Indian flags fluttering in storefronts, New York City has become the beating heart of the Eastern Caribbean abroad — a place where tens of thousands of nationals from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have built lives, raised families, and shaped the city’s cultural and economic landscape.

According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey (ACS) 2023 estimates, combined with data from the New York City Department of City Planning’s “Newest New Yorkers” report and Caribbean diaspora research institutions, the OECS diaspora in New York City now exceeds 300,000 residents, making it one of the largest clusters of small-island nationals anywhere in the world.

OECS PRESENCE BY COUNTRY – ESTIMATED NEW YORK CITY POPULATION (2023)

OECS Member State Estimated NYC Residents Main Borough Concentrations Community Highlights St. Vincent and the Grenadines 68,000 Brooklyn (Flatbush, Canarsie), Queens Active Vincentian cultural organizations, large presence in education and nursing sectors Grenada 61,000 Brooklyn (Crown Heights, East Flatbush), Bronx Strong representation in public service, annual Grenada Day Parade draws thousands St. Lucia 53,000 Brooklyn (Flatlands, Canarsie), Queens (Jamaica) Vibrant St. Lucian cultural and culinary networks, key role in Labor Day Parade Dominica 47,000 Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens Prominent in healthcare, union leadership, and religious institutions Antigua and Barbuda 39,000 Queens (Cambria Heights, Hollis), Brooklyn Early Caribbean migrant pioneers, active in hospitality and civic leadership St. Kitts and Nevis 25,000 Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx Tight-knit professional networks, strong student and alumni associations Anguilla 8,000 Bronx, Brooklyn Concentrated diaspora with active social clubs and church groups Montserrat 6,000 Bronx, Brooklyn Small but deeply connected post-volcanic diaspora community British Virgin Islands 3,500 Queens, Long Island Small but growing population in finance and education sectors

Total Estimated OECS Population in NYC (2023): ~310,000

(Source: U.S. Census Bureau ACS 2023 microdata, NYC Planning “Newest New Yorkers 2023,” Migration Policy Institute Caribbean Diaspora profiles, and community organizational data.)

WHY NEW YORK? THE OECS CONNECTION

The historical roots of the OECS migration wave trace back to the post–World War II labor recruitment programs of the 1950s–70s, when thousands of Eastern Caribbean nationals arrived in the United States seeking work in domestic service, construction, and healthcare. For many from islands with small economies and limited land resources, New York became a magnet — a city of opportunity that already spoke the rhythms of home through earlier arrivals from Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad.

As U.S. immigration laws liberalized in 1965, the Caribbean migration stream diversified, with larger numbers from the Windward and Leeward Islands entering on family reunification, student, and employment visas. Today, second- and third-generation OECS Americans form part of New York’s professional middle class — nurses, teachers, entrepreneurs, lawyers, civil servants, and small business owners.

THE ECONOMIC FOOTPRINT

The economic contribution of OECS nationals in New York is profound yet under-quantified. Using regional remittance data from the World Bank’s Caribbean Migration and Remittances Factbook, it’s estimated that OECS diaspora members in the U.S. (with New York as the primary base) remit over US $400 million annually back to their home islands — fueling education, housing, and entrepreneurship.

In neighborhoods like Canarsie, Crown Heights, and Cambria Heights, OECS nationals own bakeries, shipping companies, legal offices, travel agencies, and restaurants that have become hubs of Caribbean identity. Their businesses not only generate employment but also serve as conduits for cultural retention — a “Caribbean economy within an economy.”

COMMUNITY INSTITUTIONS AND CULTURE

OECS communities have built a rich tapestry of organizations, churches, and alumni associations that sustain their cultural ties and advocacy influence:

The Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique Association of New York (GCPMA) runs scholarships and cultural events.

runs scholarships and cultural events. The Dominica Benevolent Society of New York coordinates hurricane relief and social welfare programs.

coordinates hurricane relief and social welfare programs. The St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Greater New York (SKNANY) connects professionals and students while supporting bilateral cultural exchanges.

connects professionals and students while supporting bilateral cultural exchanges. Annual events like Grenada Day, St. Lucia Independence Gala, and Vincentian Heritage Day attract thousands, reaffirming national pride and community cohesion.

These organizations, often powered by volunteers, double as informal embassies — offering support with immigration, education, and emergency aid.

POLITICAL INFLUENCE AND TRANSNATIONAL TIES

The OECS diaspora’s growing numbers have translated into increasing political visibility in New York’s civic life. Several local elected officials of Caribbean descent, including those with roots in the smaller OECS islands, serve in city councils, state assemblies, and school boards.

Their engagement extends back home as well. OECS governments have intensified diaspora outreach, hosting investment forums and appointing honorary consuls in the New York metro area. Initiatives like the OECS Commission’s Diaspora Engagement Unit seek to leverage this human capital — turning migration into a development partnership.

THE SECOND GENERATION: NEW IDENTITIES

A new generation of OECS-Americans is emerging — born in the U.S. but deeply anchored to their ancestral islands. They dominate Caribbean student groups at CUNY and SUNY campuses, blending dual identity with ease.

Sociologists note that second-generation OECS youth are redefining “Caribbean-American identity” through hybrid art, music, and entrepreneurship. They are digital creators, nurses, engineers, lawyers, and tech entrepreneurs, navigating both Wall Street and Windward Islands roots.

A REGIONAL COMMUNITY WITH GLOBAL IMPACT

In the mosaic of Caribbean New York, the OECS bloc often operates as a single, interwoven network — united by shared culture, inter-island marriages, and regional institutions. Their influence reaches beyond cultural preservation; they are part of policy think tanks, UN missions, and Caribbean diplomatic circles headquartered in Manhattan.

As migration patterns shift post-pandemic, the OECS diaspora’s footprint continues to grow, reinforcing the notion that the Caribbean’s eighth “member state” may well be New York City itself.

THE OECS DIASPORA IN CONTEXT

Region Estimated Population in NYC Estimated U.S. Population Remittance Flow (USD millions) OECS Member States (Total) ≈310,000 ≈420,000 ≈400 Wider Caribbean (All nations) ≈2,000,000 ≈4,800,000 ≈6,500

CONCLUSION: THE OECS ABROAD, A REGION BEYOND BORDERS

From the classroom to the courthouse, from hospitals to city halls, the nationals of the OECS have helped to shape New York’s identity as the most Caribbean metropolis outside the Caribbean itself.

Their story is one of resilience, migration, and transformation — proof that even the smallest islands can cast the longest shadows when their people take root in the world’s greatest cities.

As one Caribbean elder in Brooklyn aptly put it:

“New York is not just a place we came to — it’s a place we built, island by island, brick by brick, dream by dream.”

— By SKN Times Diaspora Affairs & Regional Affairs Desk