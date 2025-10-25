NEW YORK’S CARIBBEAN CITY: INSIDE THE ROUGHLY 2 MILLION CARIBBEAN-ORIGIN NEW YORKERS



Who they are, where they live, and how the numbers add up in the most Caribbean city in the United States

New York City isn’t just a global capital; it’s the de-facto capital of the Caribbean diaspora. Using the most recent public datasets (2020 Census “Detailed Races & Ethnicities” and 2020–2023 American Community Survey releases), a clear picture emerges: on the order of two million New Yorkers trace their origins to the Caribbean, led by Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Jamaicans, Haitians, Guyanese, and Trinidadians. Below is an analytical, sources-driven breakdown and how we arrive at ~2.0 million.

The big six & their approximate NYC populations

Dominicans ~702,000. Dominicans are now the city’s largest single country-of-origin community; 2020 Census counted 702,330 across the five boroughs (Bronx ≈334k; Manhattan ≈152k; Queens ≈106k; Brooklyn ≈101k).

Puerto Ricans ~596,000. Though U.S. citizens at birth, Puerto Ricans are a core Caribbean-origin population: 2020 headcount shows 595,535 Puerto Ricans in NYC (Bronx ≈237k; Brooklyn ≈140k).

Jamaicans ~195k–235k. Two credible lenses: (a) 2020 "detailed ethnicity" shows ≈194,481 Jamaica-identifying New Yorkers; (b) 2023 ACS "place of birth" shows ≈234,174 Jamaica-born New Yorkers. We present a mid-200k range to reflect both identity and birthplace measures.

Haitians ~117k. 2020 tallies list ≈116,756 Haitians in NYC; they are heavily concentrated in Brooklyn and parts of Queens.

Guyanese ~140k. Guyanese are the fifth-largest immigrant group citywide, anchored in Richmond Hill/Little Guyana (Queens). Multiple ACS-based syntheses place the number around 140,000.

Trinidad & Tobago ~58k. 2020 detailed counts list ≈58,382 Trinidadian & Tobagonian New Yorkers, concentrated in southeast Queens and central/east Brooklyn.

Spanish-Caribbean vs. Anglophone & CARICOM streams

The Spanish-speaking Caribbean (Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Cuba) delivers well over 1.3 million New Yorkers by itself (Dominican ≈702k; Puerto Rican ≈596k; Cuban ≈42k per NYC Planning Hispanic subgroup tables).

The Anglophone & CARICOM bloc (Jamaica, Haiti, Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, Belize, etc.) contributes another ~600k+ when the "big four" (Jamaica, Haiti, Guyana, Trinidad) are combined with a long tail of Eastern Caribbean communities that each number in the low thousands to low tens-of-thousands. NYC Planning's detailed ethnicity tables show these smaller groups individually (e.g., Grenadian, Vincentian, Kittitian & Nevisian, etc.), but many fall under 10,000 each.

How this sums to ≈2.0 million

If we conservatively combine:

Dominicans (≈702k) + Puerto Ricans (≈596k) = ≈1.30M

Jamaicans (≈195k–235k) → ≈0.20–0.24M

Haitians (≈117k) + Guyanese (≈140k) + Trinidadians (≈58k) = ≈0.32M

Cubans (≈42k) + “long-tail” Eastern Caribbean & CARICOM nationals (Barbadian, Vincentian, Grenadian, St. Lucian, Antiguan & Barbudan, Kittitian & Nevisian, Belizean, etc.) = ≈0.12–0.18M (combined, based on NYC Planning detailed tables)

This yields ≈1.98–2.11 million Caribbean-origin New Yorkers—the band covers definitional differences (birthplace vs. ancestry vs. identity write-ins) and year-to-year ACS variability (1-year vs. 5-year estimates). The order-of-magnitude conclusion is robust: ~2 million.

Borough geography at a glance

Bronx & Upper Manhattan: Dominican core (Washington Heights/Inwood; Highbridge/University Heights; Fordham).

Brooklyn: Strong Haitian and Jamaican presence (East Flatbush, Canarsie, Crown Heights South); notable Trinidadian & Tobagonian communities.

Queens: Guyanese and Trinidadian hubs (Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park; Jamaica/Hollis/St. Albans).

Method notes (why numbers differ across sources)

Identity vs. birthplace. NYC Planning's "Detailed Race & Ethnicity" (2020 Census) counts people who self-identify with a specific Caribbean group (e.g., "Jamaican"); ACS "place of birth" counts those born in that country. Both are valid but measure different things; together they explain why, for example, Jamaican counts can range from ≈194k (identity, 2020) to ≈234k (Jamaica-born, 2023 ACS).

Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens at birth but Caribbean-origin; excluding them would understate the Caribbean footprint by ~600k.

Sampling variability. ACS is a survey; NYC agencies explicitly caution about margins of error and year-to-year shifts, especially for smaller national groups.

Why it matters

This concentration shapes everything from NYC politics and small-business corridors (bodegas, roti shops, bakeries, travel agencies) to labor markets (healthcare aides, transit, construction, hospitality), culture (Carnival, parades, music scenes), and faith networks. Two million Caribbean-origin New Yorkers also mean enormous remittance flows, transnational civic engagement, and a powerful Caribbean media market centered in the five boroughs.

