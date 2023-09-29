New Leadership Soars: Hasani McDonald Takes Helm at SKNYPA

Hasani McDonald has emerged as the newly elected President of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) during its Annual General Meeting on September 24. The dynamic lineup also includes Jalen Monzac as Vice President, Trosonya Douglas as General Secretary, Vikell Edwards-Douglas as Treasurer, and Malyka Howell as Public Relations Officer.

Supervised by the accomplished trio of Dennis Knight, Sam Condor, and Dwyer Astaphan, the electoral process marked a pivotal moment in SKNYPA’s history. The AGM, held under the inspiring theme “Energized at 22: Leading the Way for Our Nation’s Youth,” set a passionate tone for the association’s future endeavors.

Immediate past president Mauriel Knight recounted a series of notable achievements, underscoring the successful hosting of the SKNYPA Youth Forum and forging diplomatic ties with the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda. Additionally, collaborative ventures with institutions like the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the triumphant staging of the Youth Lounge with SKNYPA were celebrated milestones.

The AGM’s featured speaker, SKNYPA Alumnus Patrice Harris, who steered the organization from 2019-2021, offered invaluable insights, inspiring the new leadership to continue the legacy of empowering youth in St. Kitts and beyond. The SKNYPA community eagerly anticipates the promising path ahead under McDonald’s stewardship.