40th Independence Anniversary Church Service Celebrated in Grand Style at Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church







Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation at the 40th Anniversary of Independence Church Service in New York



Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, September 29, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO)- On September 24th, 2023, a momentous occasion unfolded as the Saint Kitts and Nevis community in New York and New Jersey gathered at the Crawford Memorial United Methodist Church to commemorate the 40th Independence Anniversary with a heartfelt church service. The event was marked by inspiring messages, soulful worship, and a display of unity that exemplifies the spirit of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



Distinguished guests in attendance included The Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Senator the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, who conveyed warm greetings to the congregation. Ambassador to the United Nations, H.E. Nerys Dockery, delivered a stirring speech, setting the stage for the featured speaker of the evening, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.







Prime Minister Drew shared the rich history and impressive growth of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis while outlining the visionary path that his administration is pursuing to transform the nation into a Sustainable Island State.



Pastor Judith Esdaille of the Mount Carmel Pentecostal Church graced the congregation as the guest speaker, delivering an uplifting message that resonated with all in attendance. Reverend Stacia Robinson, leading the congregation in worship, created a spiritual atmosphere that filled the hearts of those present.





Pastor Judith Esdaille of the Mount Carmel Pentecostal Church, and other Kittituian and Nevisian born pastors from different denominations



One of the highlights of the service was the involvement of seven Kittitian and Nevisian pastors representing various churches in New York and New Jersey, who shared readings that symbolized the bond of the Kittitian and Nevisian community in the United States.



SKN Ensemble, a mass choir comprised of nationals from the Diaspora in New York



The service was further enriched by SKN Ensemble, a mass choir comprised of nationals from the Diaspora in New York, whose powerful renditions of songs such as the Hallelujah Chorus and From A Distance, reverberated throughout the church, filling it with a sense of celebration and togetherness.





ILLY’S Dance Clash



The ILLY’S Dance Clash captivated the audience with their energetic and skillful dance performances, adding a vibrant touch to the commemoration.



The 40th Independence Anniversary Church Service was a harmonious collaboration, masterfully orchestrated by the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, in partnership with the Kittitian American Benevolence Association and other Diaspora Groups. This celebration showcased the indomitable spirit of togetherness that defines Saint Kitts and Nevis, serving as a testament to the enduring bonds of the Kittitian and Nevisian diaspora in the United States.###

Scenes from the Independence Church Service:



Introduction and entrance of the seven Kittitian and Nevisian pastors representing churches in New York and New Jersey

SKN Ensemble Mass Choir

Section of the congregation for the 40th anniversary of Independence Church Service in New York