St. Kitts & Nevis Bar Association Responds to Serious Charges Against Attorneys

Charlestown, Nevis – February 21, 2025 – The St. Kitts & Nevis Bar Association has issued a statement acknowledging the serious charges recently brought against certain attorneys within the Federation. In the statement, Bar Association President Kurlyn D. V. Merchant emphasized the gravity of the situation while underscoring the fundamental principle of due process.

The Bar Association assured the public that while these allegations have raised concerns locally and regionally, the accused individuals remain innocent until proven guilty. The statement urged the public to allow the legal process to unfold fairly and efficiently, calling for responsible discourse that does not interfere with ongoing investigations, influence potential juries, or unjustly tarnish reputations.

“No individual is above the law, and we encourage the public to continue trusting the legal process and the justice system,” the statement read, reaffirming confidence in the courts to handle the matter impartially.

Merchant also highlighted the special responsibility attorneys bear as officers of the court, stating that legal practitioners are expected to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards. The Bar Association remains committed to promoting integrity within the profession and ensuring that all attorneys adhere to their ethical obligations.

The Association further stated that it will closely monitor developments in the cases and take appropriate action within its regulatory framework if necessary.

This statement from the St. Kitts & Nevis Bar Association comes amid heightened public scrutiny following the charges against the attorneys, reinforcing the legal profession’s commitment to accountability and ethical conduct.