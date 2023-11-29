Sgt Riley Shatters Barriers: First Female in ABDF Triumphs in RSS Range Authorization Course in Barbados! 

In a historic breakthrough, Sergeant (Sgt) Riley of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) has etched her name in the annals of accomplishment. She proudly claims the title of the first female in the ABDF to successfully complete the rigorous Regional Security System (RSS) Range Authorization Course in Barbados.

Amidst a class of 25 participants, Sgt Riley emerged as the sole female representative, breaking gender barriers in a field traditionally dominated by men. The course, conducted from November 6th to 17th, 2023, aimed to equip participants with the skills to efficiently plan and conduct live firing on built ranges. It emphasized adherence to safety regulations while planning, conducting, and supervising range activities.

Sgt Riley’s remarkable achievement not only demonstrates her individual prowess but also signifies a progressive stride towards gender inclusivity within the ABDF. Her success is a testament to the breaking down of stereotypes and a beacon of inspiration for aspiring women in the realm of defense and security